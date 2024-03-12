New York Mets and Yankees icon Darryl Strawberry shares encouraging update after suffering heart attack.

Former New York Mets and Yankees legend Darryl Strawberry is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack on Monday, just a day before his 62nd birthday.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz had informed fans of the news earlier today, but Strawberry has now released an encouraging message to fans as he rests in SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote: “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!”

His daughter Diamond was one many to comment a message of support to the Mets legend. She said: “Glad you’re okay old man. Love you.”

Former teammate Cecil Fielder added: “Okay my brotha. Hope you feel good.”

The New York Mets instagram page also posted on their story: “Thinking of you, Darryl Strawberry.”

Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star during his time with the Mets from 1983-90, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983.

He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases in 17 seasons that also included time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and New York Yankees (1995-99). He was a part of three World Series championship teams with the Yankees.

The Mets are planning to retire the players number as a tribute to his contributions for the team during a glorious era and have issued a statement inviting the icon to the event on 1 June.

