Former college footballer Jaylen Johnson claims he mistook his own mother for an intruder before shooting her to death at his home in Olivette, Missouri, USA. The 25-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of his mother, Monica McNichols-Johnson, 56, according to reports from the Guardian. Johnson has been taken into custody and is being held on a $100,000 bond. His attorney Will Goldstein, who has long known the Johnsons, said his client did not intend to shoot his mother.

He told the Metro: “I got a frantic call from Monica’s father telling me what happened, that Jaylen thought an intruder was coming from the back door and he fired shots. “This thing is all tragic and he hasn’t stopped crying since‘. Jaylen loves his mom and his mom loved him… Jaylen immediately called 911 and immediately called his grandfather and said he can’t believe this happened.” Missouri has a “stand your ground” law, which means people can legally deploy deadly force if they reasonably believe they are at risk of violent attack. Goldstein added: ‘I can tell you he’s a mess right now. He was a college athlete and he’s a man with a bright future. “Knowing Monica as I did, she would want nothing more for her son than him to land on his feet and have a good life.’

