Charlie Bird: former RTE presenter dies aged 74 after motor neurone disease as tributes pour in for correspondent
Former RTE correspondent Charlie Bird has died aged 74 after a battle with motor neurone disease.
The veteran broadcaster was one of Ireland's most prominent reporters, being instrumental in the reporting of the peace process in Northern Ireland, having been the Provisional IRA's primary media contact, and in other major events such as the Stardust fire tragedy in 1981. He worked for the public service broadcaster until 2012.
In 2021, the journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Bird would go on to raise more than €3.3m for charity in a widely-backed campaign called 'Climb With Charlie' in April 2022. The fundraiser saw Bird climb Croagh Patrick, with thousands of other joining his attempt in climbing mountains around Ireland.
Seamus Dooley, the Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said of the respected journalist: “Supported by his wife Claire, Charlie lived his battle with motor neurone disease in the public gaze, with characteristic determination and searing honesty. The qualities he has manifested during his illness – grit, fierce determination and generosity of spirit, were the same qualities which marked Charlie Bird as a journalist.”
He added: “He was stubborn and relentless in pursuit of whatever he set out to achieve. His life should not be defined by his illness but by the remarkable qualities he displayed in the face of adversity. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”
Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said in a statement: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Bird, who inspired so many with the courage, generosity of spirit and dignity he faced his battle with motor neurone disease. As a journalist and broadcaster for RTE, Charlie had few peers, memorably covering national and international events such as the peace process, the September 11 attacks on New York, the Gulf War and the National Irish Bank scandal.
Martin added: “Personable and engaging, Charlie always had the public interest at heart. He represented public service broadcasting in Ireland at its very best. Over the past few years, Charlie captured the public imagination, nurturing a true spirit of solidarity through his Croagh Patrick Climb With Charlie. His message of generosity, friendship and simply looking out for each other will long be remembered. My sincere condolences to his wife Claire, children, wider family and many friends and colleagues.”
