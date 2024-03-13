Arsenal and Man City have progressed to the last eight of the Champions League.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Arsenal have both booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final as they continue their pursuit of European glory.

The Champions League is the most coveted prize in club football and holders Manchester City will hope to become the first English team since Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest in 1980 to win the competition in two successive seasons.

Out to knock them off their perch will be Premier League pacesetters Arsenal, who have reached the last eight of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

The Gunners and Citizens are both preparing for the business stage of the competition and face the prospect of facing a European giant such as 14-time winners Real Madrid, five time winners Barcelona or a Bayern Munich team spearheaded by Harry Kane.

But when is the Champions League quarter-final draw and when will the fixtures take place? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The date, time and venue for the Champions League quarter-final draw is already set, and it will take place on Friday 15 March at 11am UK time.

The draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland and it will be shown on Sky Sports News and can also be streamed live on UEFA’s official website.

From this stage onwards, teams from the same country and teams that have previously faced each other in the group stage can be paired against each other. The first ball to be drawn will be the home team for the first leg, while the second ball will be for the visiting club.

As has been the case since the 2018/29 seasons, the paths of the semi-finals will also be drawn here. This will make the other quarter-finals games particularly interesting for neutrals who can keep an eye on their potential last four opponents.

When will the Champions League quarter-final games take place?

The Champions League quarter-final matches will take place on 9th and 10th April for the first leg. Second leg matches will come one week later on the 16th and 17th of the same month.

Who is through to the Champions League quarter-finals?

There have been few shocks in this year’s Champions League so far and all the usual suspects such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG have booked their place in the last eight alongside holders Manchester City and Arsenal.