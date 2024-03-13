Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a historic night in Europe for one British side as Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010 after a penalty shoot-out win over Porto. Gunners goalkeeper David Raya put any critics to shame last night as he saved two of Porto's penalty attempts to send the Emirates into ecstasy as Mikel Arteta's side won 1-1 (4-2 on penalties).

They now join Manchester City in the final eight of the competition while Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers will all continue to fight their way in the UEFA Europa League later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the upcoming second leg round of 16 fixtures, here is the latest transfer news from around the Premier League...

Arsenal name target striker

Arsenal have made Sporting Lisbon's Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25, their number one striker target this summer. The former Coventry player has an £85m release clause in his contract. (Football Transfers).

The Swedish forward has reportedly caught the eye of Gunners scouts who have been observing his performances over the last few months and sources close to the club have suggested that the talented striker would be highly compatible with Mikel Arteta's style of play.

Sporting Lisbon and Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres is reportedly the preferred choice ahead of this summer with his adaptability setting him apart from other potential targets - such as Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney - but the 25-year-old currently has a release clause of around £85m after signing a five-year deal with the Primeira Liga outfit last summer.

Aston Villa to beat Serie A Giants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite interest from Juventus and AC Milan, it is Aston Villa who are in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, 28, on a free transfer this summer (CalcioMercato).

Unai Emery has been moving exceptionally swiftly in his pursuit of the Spanish international with Villa's proactive approach likely to see them land the 28-year-old star ahead of Serie A giants. Hermoso enjoys a huge amount of La Liga and Champions League experience which could see him line up well with the likes of Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings as the Villans seek a spot in next year's UCL competition.

Securing the defender on a free transfer also lines up well with Villa's strategic approach to squad building, but it remains early in the race with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan circling around waiting to pounce on the free transfer as well.

West Ham monitor £68m star

West Ham are monitoring Sporting Lisbon and Portugal attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, 25. He has a contract with Sporting until June 2027 and has a £68m release clause (Record).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hammers, however, will face fierce competition from Unai Emery's side with both the Villans and David Moyes keen to bring in the on-form midfielder. The London Stadium were previously linked with a move for the Portuguese star back in January but the 25-year-old remained in Portugal in the end.

Goncalves, who has previously played in the Premier League with Wolves, has bagged 73 goals and 48 assists in 168 games. This season alone, he has 15 goals and 14 assists in 39 games and he is able to play on either wing or in the number ten position.