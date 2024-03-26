Gabriel Barbosa has been suspended for two years

Flamengo and Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa has been given a two-year ban from football for attempted anti-doping fraud.

Local media outlets understand that the 27-year-old, affectionately nicknamed ‘Gabigol’ by fans, made it difficult to carry out an anti-doping test the day before a game on 8 April 2023.

Barbosa, who has been heavily linked with transfers to Premier League giants such as Newcastle United and West Ham in recent months, denies the allegations.

In a post on X, the striker said: “I have never attempted to obstruct or defraud any test, and I trust that I will be cleared by the higher court.”

He added: “Since the beginning of my career as a footballer, I have always followed the rules of the game and never used banned substances. I have been subjected to dozens of tests, all of which have always been negative.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome of the judgement, but will continue cooperating with the sporting authorities and trust that my innocence will be proven and re-established by the higher court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbosa, who was part of Brazil’s golden medal-winning squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for sport.

The two-year ban comes into effect from the date of the violation, which occurred on 8 April 2023. The Brazilian Serie A season starts on 14 April and runs until 8 December - meaning Barbosa will miss the entirety of next season for the Rio De Janeiro outfit.

Barbosa started his career at Santos and was picked up by Inter Milan in 2016 for a blockbuster fee of around £25m. He struggled to establish himself as a first team regular at the San Siro and after two successful loan spells at Santos and Flamengo back in Brazil, he returned to South America in 2020.