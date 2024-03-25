USA have won the Concacaf Nations League title

USA’s Concacaf Nations League final triumph over Mexico was paused on three separate occasions due to homophobic chanting from fans.

Play was stopped in the 86th minute and twice in injury time due to discriminatory chanting which was aimed towards USA goalkeeper Matt Turner when taking goal kicks.

Concacaf, the governing body for football in North and Central America, condemned the chanting and claimed that a ‘significant number’ of supporters were ejected from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas due to their behaviour.

This is not the first time that such an instance has occurred between the two teams and a previous meeting in June 2023 was also briefly paused for the same reason. The news comes as a concern ahead of the upcoming World Cup in 2026 which the USA and Mexico will co-host alongside Canada.

"It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches, particularly in the context of the next two years presenting such a tremendous opportunity to grow the sport in our region," Concacaf said.

"We will continue to urge fans to support their teams positively and with respect for the opposition and all participants in the game."

On the pitch it proved to be a day of delight for the USA national team, who secured their third consecutive Concacaf Nations League title since the tournament’s inception in 2019/20.

Injury-hit midfielder Tyler Adams, who has missed large sections of the season for Bournemouth, opened the scoring with a thunderous strike from distance, but was later withdrawn at half time. Borussia Dortmund starlet Giovanni Reyna wrapped up the win with a second half from inside the penalty area.

Both nations will now turn their attentions to the upcoming Copa America tournament in USA this summer. Argentina are the defending champions of the tournament and they, along with nine-time winners Brazil will be viewed as the favourites for the tournament.