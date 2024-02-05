Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans will be able to start planning their trip to 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico as the football governing body confirmed the schedule for the tournament and which stadiums will be hosting matches.

Mexico City's Aztec Stadium will host the opening match of the tournament on June 11, 2026. It will mark the third time a stadium has hosted the opening match of the prestigious competition, the first time a stadium has reached the historic milestone.

The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will play host to the final on July 19, 2026. The 82,000-capacity venue is home to NFL teams New York Jets and the New York Giants.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “The most inclusive and impactful World Cup ever is no longer a dream, but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA. From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament.”

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host the third-place match, with Los Angeles hosting the USA's opening match at the SoFi Stadium. Canada's first match of the tournament will be held in Toronto on June 12.

Other stadiums confirmed to be hosting matches include the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta both hosting the respective semi-finals. The Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the NRG Stadium in Houston, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California are the other US venues.

In Mexico, matches will be played in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, including matches played by the Mexican national team. Canada will head to Vancouver after their opening match in Toronto