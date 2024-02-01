Armando Broja's future has taken centre stage on Deadline Day. (Image: Getty Images)

It is Chelsea who take centre stage on transfer Deadline Day as the January window draws to a close with striker Armando Broja linked with a move away from the club.

The former Southampton man and Albania international is said to be targeted by fellow top-flight sides Fulham and Wolves as he is deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea. The window shuts at 11 pm, leaving just hours for clubs to finalise a deal.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about the transfer, Broja's life off the pitch and his impressive net worth.

Will Chelsea star Armando Broja move to Fulham or Wolves?

The future of Chelsea striker Armando Broja looks set to be the biggest deal of Deadline Day should the Albanian complete a switch to Premier League rivals Fulham or Wolves. The Blues are believed to want £50 million for the player, but could accept a lower fee to cash in on the star, who has become a bit-part player under Mauricio Pochettino.

Fulham and Wolves are unlikely to splurge any fee that high in a rush today with a loan deal now looking more likely. Chelsea are said to still be demanding a substantial fee to sanction that short-term loan and could look to make sure an agreement is a loan-to-buy when the season ends.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neill has shared his desire to bring a striker in with winger Hwang Hee-chan leading the line this season. Meanwhile, Fulham have just seen forward Raul Jimenez ruled out for 'weeks', adding pressure on their need for a forward.

Armando Broja life with WAG Jade Wills

Armando Broja is believed to be dating British bombshell Jade Wills, having previously broken up with a girlfriend from his home country of Albania.

The couple keep away from the prying eye but have been spotted out and about walking dogs with their relationship going public for the first time late last year. They were also spotted enjoying an intimate meal with family members around that time.

There's little to see of the couple together on social media but Jade, who has over 5,500 followers on Instagram, is reported to have shared a loved-up story to bring in the New Year.

In one post on Alyssa's account, she shared a series of pictures from her adventurous travels to Los Angeles and Dubai and ended with a homecoming snap from London in which she held her beau's hand in the back of a luxury car.

Armando Broja huge net worth

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reported to have a net worth of £8.8 million - not bad for a 21-year-old. The player's wealth has come from the lofty wages of a Premier League star with the Blues one of the globe's richest football clubs.

Armando Broja's future has taken centre stage on Deadline Day. (Image: Getty Images)

Broja has also taken money home from brand partnerships and deals, as many footballers do thanks to their fame and influence. The footballer signed a 'lucrative new boots deal' with Puma late last year which will see new stores opened in his home country of Albania, as well as Kosovo.