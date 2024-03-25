Noa-Lynn van Leuven defeated the likes of Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves on route to winning the PDC Women’s Series Event. (YouTube)

Transgender darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven was victorious at last weekend's PDC Women’s Series - making her the first darts player in history to win titles against both men and women within the same week.

The 27-year-old won the Challenger Tour title on Friday 15 March, defeating a string of male and female competitors to earn a cash prize of £2,500.

A week later the Dutch star competed at a women’s event in Wigan on Saturday and was able to overcome the likes of Fallon Sherrock and world No 1 Beau Greaves on route to winning the PDC Women’s Series Event, claiming a further £2,000 in prize money.

Van Leuven is quickly building a strong reputation in the world of darts and has risen to seventh place on the PDC Challenge Tour Order of Merit.

She made history last year when she became the first trans woman to appear in a televised PDC event at last year’s Women’s World Matchplay.

After joining the Women’s Series in 2022, she explained that she might not be alive today if she hadn’t have made the decision to transition the previous year.

She explained: 'I think if I didn't have the transition, I wouldn't be here anymore. 'The last two years before I transitioned were terrible for me, I was depressed, I wasn't having fun in life.

'I didn't have anything to live for, I wasn't in a good space. Then I realised I am trans, I should do something with that or I am not going to make anything out of my life.

'Now I am happy again and I have so much to live for. I really love darts, I love playing it, I love meeting new people and travelling and that is all possible because of darts.'

However, van Leufen’s inclusion on the Women’s Series has proven to be a contentious topic with some sections of the sporting community. Former tennis champions Martina Navratilova said: “No male bodies in women’s sports please - not even in darts. Again - women get the short end of the stick. And it stinks.”

Two of Van Lueven’s Dutch counterparts Anca Zijlstra and Aileen de Graff announced their decision to leave their national team as a protest following Saturday’s win.

Zijlastra wrote on Facebook: “That moment when you’re embarrassed to come out for the Dutch team, because a biological man is playing on the women’s team, it’s time to go.

“I have tried to accept this but I can’t approve or validate this. I think that in sports there should be an equal and fair playing field. I hope with all my heart and for all women in sports that people come to their senses.”