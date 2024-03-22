Wales are pushing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Wales are now just one win away from joining England and Scotland at this summer's European Championships in Germany. The Dragons secured their place in the play-off final in comprehensive fashion as they hammered Finland 4-1 in their semi-final on Thursday.

The victory in Cardiff means that Poland are now the final hurdle that Wales will have to overcome to reach the Euros, though they too made light work of their semi-final opponents as they recorded a 5-1 victory over Estonia.

The play-offs are very familiar territory for Wales, who famously beat Austria and Ukraine to end their 64-year exile from the World Cup two years ago. Wales boss Rob Page is adamant that his side have improved since then and claims they are in an even stronger position now than they were two years ago.

The match between Wales and Poland promises to be an intriguing affair with a place at the Euros up for grabs, but when does the game kick-off and what channels is it on? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Wales vs Poland?

Wales face Poland on Tuesday 26 March at 7.45pm UK time. Rob Page’ side have home advantage and the play-off clash will be staged at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Welsh capital. It is the first meeting between the two sides since 25 September 2022 with Poland running out 1-0 winners in Cardiff during a UEFA Nations League clash.

How to watch Wales vs Poland

Viaplay Sports 1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the Euro 2024 play-off encounter between Wales and Poland. Similarly fans can also watch the game on Welsh language channel S4C. Subscribers can also catch the contest via the Viaplay Sports streaming service and, in the Welsh language, on the BBCiPlayer and S4C Clic.

Head-to-head record

Wales have qualified for three of the last four major tournaments and will hope to secure their place at a third consecutive European Championship for the first time in their history. However, if they are to do so they will need to end a 51-year winless streak against Poland, which dates back to their first and only victory over them back in 1973.

Poland have a vastly superior record against Wales and have won seven of their 10 meetings against them, with the other two games finishing as a draw.

Who will the winner face at Euro 2024?