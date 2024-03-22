Two former footballers raise money for MND. Picture: Getty Images

Former Premier League footballers Marcus Stewart and Stephen Darby are staging one of their biggest ever fundraising events in a bid to raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

A core of 16 former players are taking part in the ‘March of the Day’ trek, starting at the University of Bradford Stadium and travelling more than 175 miles over two and half days.

The walk started on Friday 22 March and will take in 17 football grounds across West Yorkshire and the north-west, including iconic venues such as Elland Road (Leeds United), the Etihad Stadium (Manchester City), Old Trafford (Manchester United) and Goodison Park (Everton). The event is scheduled to end Sunday evening at Anfield (Liverpool) where Stephen Darby made his professional debut as a footballer back in 2008.

Darby was a product of the Liverpool academy, who twice captained the team to glory in the FA Youth Cup. He also represented the likes of Swindon Town, Notts County, Rochdale and Bradford City, where he made 194 league appearances - whilst helping the team reach the League Cup final despite being in the fourth-tier of English football.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018 and was forced to retire from football at the age of 29.

Stewart also enjoyed a successful playing career. He enjoyed prolific spells at Bristol Rovers and Huddersfield, but is best known for his time at Ipswich when he was unfortunate not to receive an England call-up after scoring 19 goals in the Premier League during the 2000/01 campaign.

Later spells at Sunderland, Bristol City, Preston, Yeovil and Exeter City followed before his retirement in 2011. The 51-year-old who now works as head of player development at Yeovil was diagnosed with MND in 2022.

Stewart told PA News Agency that a number of ex professionals are joining him to help with the fight. He said: “It satisfies me that I see people here, that I am part of the process to help people.

“It satisfies me that there is hope for people that can’t be able to walk whether it is they can’t walk or talk. I have a choice still and still quite mobile so the message to them is don’t give up and we are trying our best to find a cure. I am part of that and I am not giving up.

“Players have to look after each other both on the pitch and after you’ve finished. It’s nice that so many ex props that I have played with and haven’t played with are joining in the fight.

“MND lives with me. I don’t live with MND. As it stands I can do most things.”

Those participating in the event will be wearing blue t-shirts in support of Stewart for the first half of the event and will then change into red t-shirts with Darby’s name on the back for the second half of the walk.

More than 50 retired players will join in support of the Darby Rimmer Foundation including ex-England internationals Chris Kirkland, Paul Scholes, Jill Scott, along with Scotland star Dominic Matto and former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.