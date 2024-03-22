A number of the Premier League's top strikers have been approached for a fly-on-the-wall Netflix series

Mail Sport understands that the streaming giant is interested in the concept due to the success of a similar series called Quarterback, launched in July 2023, which gives an insight into three NFL quarterbacks including Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahome, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

The NFL documentary was hugely successful with audiences and Netflix are now hoping to repeat the trick with a similar series focusing on the most watched football league in the world: the Premier League.

Strikers are typically one of the most highly paid positions in football and they are often under pressure to score the goals to deliver their team success.

Manchester City star and last season’s golden boot winner Erling Haaland is one example of this. The Norwegian striker, who helped City lift the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last term, is thought to be the top name on the list.

Aston Villa’s in-form striker and England international Ollie Watkins has also reportedly been asked. The 28-year-old has notably scored 16 goals in 29 games as he pushes for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is also likely to be approached in the coming weeks.

Reports claim that Haaland has turned down the opportunity but it remains unclear whether Watkins or Salah would be interested in appearing. Haaland scored 36 times in 35 games last season - eclipsing the league’s all-time record for goals in a season. His absence would therefore be a huge blow to the show’s organisers.

It is unclear how much access the proposed project would achieve but is expected to seek a similar behind-the-scenes access as Quarterback, following the players closely to give fans an inside look at what makes a prolific striker.