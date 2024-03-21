An arrest warrant has been issued for Cameron Sutton

An arrest warrant has been issued for American Football cornerback Cameron Sutton who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Authorities in Florida, USA have asked the public to contact them if they spot the 29-year-old, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison, according to reports from ESPN.

Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, recently told the outlet that police have been unable to locate Sutton since 7 March, when the arrest warrant was first issued. Police responded to a call earn that morning in Florida, where Sutton allegedly attacked a woman before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Another sheriff’s office spokesperson also claimed there was evidence of wounds on the woman’s body.

Sutton joined the Lions in March 2023 and signed a reported $33m dollar deal in the offseason, according to the Detroit Free Press. Prior to the move he had spent after his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He started all 17 regular-season games with the Lions last season as well as three play-off games.