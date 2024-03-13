Former New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons footballer Phillip Adams killed six people before shooting himself after a standoff with the police.

The family of former American footballer Phillip Adams who shot dead six people before taking his own life are now planning to sue the NFL.

Adams killed doctor Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara Lesslie at their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 2021, alongside their grandchildren, Adah and Noah. During this killing spree he also shot dead two air conditioning repairman, James Lewis and Robert Shook, who were working at the house at the time.

Adams took his own life a day after the incident after a standoff with the police. The former footballer’s brain was analysed after his death and was found to have an unusually severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head.

His father Alonso Adams had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against South Carolina State University. Adams had played for the team for several years before beginning his career in the NFL with San Francisco 49ers in 2010.

In a statement about Phillip Adams, South Carolina State University said: "While the university mourns the tragic loss of life involving Phillip Adams, the university denies the allegations made in the lawsuit. South Carolina State University employed trained and qualified medical professionals and athletic trainers, and we believe there is no support for the claim that Mr Adams' death was a result of any act or omission by the university."

Alonso Adams alleged "negligence" in educating Phillip on head trauma and for failing to provide better protections for players. Sky News understands that his family's lawyers will now file a motion to amend that complaint to include the NFL.

Adams had a five-year career in the NFL - representing the likes of New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. He briefly trained with the Kansas City Chiefs after his contract with the Falcons expired, but never made a return to the NFL. The cornerback made his last appearance in 2015 at the age of 27, six years before the fatal event.

Following the shootings, Adams' father told local news station WCNC Charlotte that he believed his son's career had contributed to his downfall.

"I can say he's a good kid," Adams said. "I think the football messed him up."