Lucas Paqueta has been a key player for West Ham this season. Picture: Getty

West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta has broken his silence on the betting scandal which cost him his big-money move to Premier League champions Manchester City last summer.

An £80m deal in principle for the 26-year-old had initially been agreed in August, but the transfer broke down in the final week of the window when West Ham were informed that the Brazil international was the subject of an FA investigation into alleged betting breaches.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The furore prompted Pep Guardiola’s team to back out of negotiations for the former Lyon and AC Milan star, while it also pushed him out of the Brazil squad for a number of months as he was left out of all six of his nation’s August international’s last year.

Premier League stars Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) have both been the recipients of lengthy ban for betting related offences. Paqueta’s probe relates to bets placed on the midfielder to receive a yellow card in various Premier League matches. However, Paqueta has not yet been banned for the allegations and remains under investigation at this time.

So far this season, he has 32 appearances for West ham in all competitions - scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Earning him a place back in the Brazil squad for the first time in several months ahead of crucial Copa America warm-up matches against England and Spain.

Paqueta admitted that recent months have been tough for him mentally, but has heaped praise on manager David Moyes for the support he has given him.

He told reporters: “In the beginning it was hard. But now I have grown a lot mentally and now I can live with that. I have left that behind and I can now focus on my performances.

"(Moyes) was special for me. I have a good relationship with him. And his support was important for me. He said he wanted me playing in the team. That confidence was very important for me. Without a shadow of doubt, the support he gave me to leave all this behind, it was essential.”

Paqueta is adamant that he has done nothing wrong and claims he was shocked by the allegations when they first came to light. He insisted, however, that he was unable to shed any light on the investigation while it was ongoing.

He added: “I was told not to comment on this subject. It’s been seven months since it happened and I’m cooperating, doing what’s in my power so that it can be resolved.”

Paqueta has remained one of West Ham’s most consistent performers this season as the team compete for a place in the top six. He was part of the team that won the Europa Conference League last year and will hope to add more silverware to his cabinet as the Hammers progress to the quarter-final of the Europa League.

This form has reportedly kept him on Guardiola’s radar for a potential move next summer, although that is likely to depend on Bernardo Silva’s future according to reports from The Sun.

Paqueta’s next Premier League game sees him make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday 30 March, in a game which sees him go head-to-head with former Lyon teammate and Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes.