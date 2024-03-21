Kobbie Mainoo is the newest addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Manchester United fans were shocked to learn the news that teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has a famous older relative from a hit reality TV series.

Mainoo is the newest member of the England team who has had a sensational rise to prominence at just 18-years of age after a string of excellent performances for Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

The midfielder has been catapulted into the limelight after just 20 career games and has recently been promoted to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad before even making an appearance for the Three Lions at U21 level.

Mainoo’s stature in the game is growing with each passing week as he pushes to earn a spot on the plane to Euro 2024, but he is not the only family member to enjoy a sensational rise to fame. The Manchester United star has been revealed to be the younger brother of Love Island star and model Jordan Mainoo-Hames.

Jordan Hames is the older brother of England starlet Kobbie Mainoo

Hames entered the Mallorca villa in 2019 and quickly formed a connection with fellow islander Anna Vakili. The pair became a couple during the series, but broke up later in the show as Hames began to show interest in fellow contestant and model India Reynolds.

The 28-year-old reached the final of Love Island - spending a combined total of 30 days in the villa. Since leaving the show he has returned to modelling and has worked with brands such as Vogue and Louis Vutton and has shared posts with his 709,000 Instagram followers.

Both brothers have been in the public domain for a number of months, but fans only began to connect the dots when an old tweet from Hermes resurfaced on social media.

In 2021, Hermes congratulated Mainoo for making his first appearance for the Red Devil’s U18 team and simply posted: “Proud big bro moment fr.”

After finding out the news. One fan tweeted: “Wow, never knew."

A second fan added: “Lool. They are brothers? Wow, I am surprised.”