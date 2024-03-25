Ex-Liverpool and Norwich man slammed for ‘racist’ comments. Picture: Getty Images

Former Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has been condemned for his comments about five black footballers including England international and Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Webber, who also worked as director of recruitment at Liverpool, referred to Sterling, Abu Kamara, Jonathan Rowe, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis by name during an interview with Pink Un. The 39-year-old was speaking about climbing Mount Everest for the summit foundation, a charity which he founded with his wife.

During the discussion he went on to explain how the charity could help young people achieve their full potential. He then made direct reference to the five footballers and said: “"We want to help the guys who really need it, not the ones who are maybe privileged. I saw that with our young footballers.

"Jonny Rowe wouldn't mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, Max (Aarons), Jamal (Lewis), Raheem (Sterling) back in the day at Liverpool, where they come from it had to work out for them in football, because the alternative is potentially jail or something else."

Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend was offended by the comments and claimed that they were "deeply offensive and concerning". He told BBC Sport: "A former Norwich City sporting director has just casually racially profiled five professional footballers, including some current and former Norwich players."

“To read such callous language being used by someone who until recently was a senior executive at the top of the English game paints a very damning picture. Resorting to lazy stereotyping is clearly upsetting for those who have been targeted, but also shows a complete lack of respect for their families, who have played a huge part in the journeys that the players have been on."

Professional Footballers' Association chair Omar Beckles said Webber's comments are "not a helpful narrative and continues to present the stereotype that the lives of young black men can only find hope as footballers or athletes even".

He added: "My faith encourages me not to condemn but forgive these clumsy remarks, that will overshadow the many examples that dispel this myth of young black men and the great work that football as a whole has worked hard to address."

Kamara, who currently plays on loan for League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth claims he and his family are ‘saddened and shocked by the comments’.

He explained: "You don't have to be a professional athlete to avoid living a life of crime. You can be whatever you want to be as long as you work hard, believe in yourself and be consistent in what you do."

Webber has over 20 years of experience in professional football and has worked closely with some of the biggest names in the game, including Rafael Benitez and Kenny Dalglish. His career began as Wrexham’s head of youth in 2002, before leaving for Liverpool in 2009.

He later worked as head of scouting for QPR and Wolves, before working as director of football at Huddersfield Town and most recently sporting director of Norwich City. The likes of Lewis and Aarons both featured regularly for Norwich during Webber’s time with the club, while Rowe is currently enjoying a tremendous breakout campaign this season.