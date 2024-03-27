‘Great friend and character’ - tributes paid to gaelic footballer Jack McCoy who has died aged 23
Many Gaelic football fans are paying tribute to Jack McCoy who has died at the age of 23, as reported by Irish News. McCoy was regarded as a promising young talent in Northern Ireland and formed part of the Antrim Intermediate Championship winning squad that beat Dunloy in the final in 2020.He also helped St Ergnats GAC the club to an All-County Division Two title two years later.
In a statement after his death on Sunday 24 March, his club described him as an esteemed senior footballer and a great friend and character.
A statement from St Ergant reads: “We are profoundly sorry to hear the very sad news of the passing of our club colleague Jack. “We would like to extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to his parents Oliver and Ursula, sisters Molly and Emily, his girlfriend Claire, his entire family circle and his huge circle of friends wherever they may be.
“Jack was an esteemed senior footballer who won many honours and. more so, a great friend and character to all in our club.”
The statement added: “He will be sorely missed by everyone in Moneyglass and will remain forever in our thoughts.”
A spokesperson for the Antrim county board added: “Would like to extend our sincere condolences to the McCoy family on the sad and shocking passing of Senior Footballer Jack McCoy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and to everyone at St Ergnats GAC Moneyglass at this very sad time.”
