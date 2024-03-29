Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gogglebox star George Gilbey died after falling 80ft through a skylight while working on a warehouse roof without a harness, it has been claimed. Essex Police said the 40-year-old, who appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside mum Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete, died after falling at around 10am on Wednesday (March 27) at EGL Homecare, in Shoebury, near Southend-on-Sea.

The following day, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident. Now, The Sun has reported how the former Celebrity Big Brother competitor scaled the roof of the building without a harness before falling on to concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"George had not been in a good way and maybe should not have been working at all," they said. "He was up on the roof and the others were shouting at him to get down and to be careful.

"He was shouting back that he was all right, even though he was not very steady on his feet. Then, he apparently came through a skylight, so fell from the outside of the roof about 80ft on to concrete inside."

Police said an investigation was underway, being run in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). "As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, on Wednesday, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter," a spokesperson added. "This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries are ongoing."

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40

It is understood George, an electrician, was due to appear in court next month for allegedly assaulting a former partner. He had previously been convicted of attacking Gemma Conway, the mother of his daughter, and was also jailed for drink driving in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death came comes less than three years after his step-father Pete, who appeared alongside him on Gogglebox, passed away from bowel, aged 71. Channel 4 paid tribute to George as "part of the Gogglebox family" and Ricci Guarnaccio, who entered the Big Brother house the same year as the star, said he was "truly going to be missed".

"Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I'll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I'm going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG," Ricci added.

Friends speaking to The Sun added: "Nobody deserves this to happen so young. 40 is no age. He had started going to the gym and working very hard to do well for his family.