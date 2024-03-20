Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Gogglebox star has been announced as a Labour candidate to contest against Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at the general election. Josh Tapper, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 show alongside his family, has been confirmed to stand in Hertsmere.

The 26-year-old, who quit Gogglebox in 2017 said he was "thrilled and honoured to have been selected". Confirming his candidacy on X, he said: "I’m thrilled and honoured to have been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere. Thank you so much to local members for your support - I won’t let you down. The work to unseat the Deputy Prime Minister starts now!"

Mr Dowden has been the MP for Hertsmere since 2015 with a significant majority of 21,000. In the previous election, Labour secured the second position in the constituency, garnering approximately 11,000 votes, in contrast to Mr Dowden's 32,000.

However, recent by-elections have witnessed the Conservative Party losing traditionally secure seats to Sir Keir Starmer's party. Some analysts are forecasting a potential landslide victory of the Labour party in the upcoming general elections.

According to the Jewish News, Mr Tapper, who landed a job in the civil service after he quit the TV show, joined Labour when Sir Keir became leader. He also stood for selection in the North London seat of Chipping Barnet in 2022.