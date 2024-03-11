Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour is still on course to win a significant majority at the next general election, according to the latest opinion polls.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced a tricky few months with the war in Gaza causing disunity in his party and George Galloway exploiting that to win the Rochdale by-election. However, opinion polls still put his party more than 20 points ahead in the opinion polls and on track for a landslide victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rishi Sunak will hope that cutting National Insurance at the Spring Budget will give the Tories a poll boost, however poll numbers have hardly improved since he replaced Liz Truss in 2022.

Here we take a look at the latest opinion polls, and analyse what they could mean for the general election later this year.

Ipsos - Tories at lowest level since 1978

Polling company Ipsos has run its political monitor opinion poll since 1978, and the latest edition, from 21 to 28 February prior to the Budget, has the Conservatives at their lowest level over that time. Rishi Sunak’s party is on just 20%, having dropped 7 points from the previous poll.

Ipsos says previous Tory low points were 22% under John Major in December 1994 and 23%, just after Labour’s landslide win in 1997.

The latest Ipsos poll puts the Tories at their lowest point since 1978. Credit: Ipsos

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour is on 47%, having dropped 2 points, with a lead of a whopping 27 percentage points. The smaller parties - the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK - are all hovering around 8% to 9%.

One factor that could have a big bearing on the next general election is the growing enthusiasm gap. Only 62% of Conservatives say they are certain to vote, while this rises to 76% with Labour supporters. Ipsos says this “feeds through into the headline voting figure”.

While neither leader is particularly popular. Only 19% say they are satisfied with Rishi Sunak, while 73% say they are dissatisfied. This net rating is a record low for the Prime Minister. Starmer does not fare much better, with 29% satisfied and 55% dissatisfied.

YouGov - Labour also given 27 point lead

YouGov, another highly esteemed pollster, also has Labour with a 27-point lead. In its Westminster voting intention tracker, conducted before the Rochdale by-election, it has Labour on 47% and the Conservatives on 20%.

YouGov's Westminster voting intention tracker. Credit: YouGov

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tories were unchanged from the previous poll, while Labour’s support grew by a point. This has Reform UK on 13%, with Richard Tice’s anti-immigration party set to have a big say on the next general election.

YouGov said: “The Tories are holding on to just 35% of their previous voters, with 14% going to Labour and 18% unsure.” YouGov correctly predicted the hung Parliament in 2017, when all other pollsters gave the Conservatives a sizeable majority.

Redfield Wilton's Westminster voting intention for 2019 Conservative voters. Credit: Redfield Wilton

Redfield Wilton - 21% of 2019 Tories would vote for Reform

The latest Great Britain poll from Redfield Wilton is the most recent opinion poll on the list. It was gathered on 10 March, so after the Budget. Redfield Wilton has Labour on 42%, so slightly lower than YouGov and Ipsos. It also has the Tories on 24%, so higher than the previous polls.

However that is where the better news for Rishi Sunak ends. Only 45% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 say they would again, the second-lowest percentage while Sunak has been PM. This is compared with 83% of those who voted Labour in the last general election, who said they would again.

Techne - largely stable support base for Labour and Tories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Techne carried out its latest polling on 6 and 7 March, so Budget day and the day after. It has found Labour steady on 44% while the Conservatives also stick at 23%. The pollsters said this demonstrates “a largely stable support base for major parties while revealing notable adjustments among the minor ones”.

The Liberal Democrats and the Reform Party each gained an additional point, suggesting a slight shift in voter preference, while the Greens saw a decrease in their support.

Electoral Calculus has predicted Labour will win a 260-seat majority after analysing the latest polls. Credit: Electoral Calculus

Electoral Calculus - Labour set for landslide at next general election

Electoral Calculus amalgamates all of the latest opinion polls and uses this to work out who would win a general election if it was held today. It claims it has “pioneered advanced regression techniques for analysing polling data”.

If a general election was held on 1 March, Electoral Calculus says that Labour would win 43% of the vote and 455 seats. It gives Labour a 95% chance of winning a majority and a 99% chance of being the largest party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It puts the Tories on a dismal 113 seats with just 25% of the vote. Despite predicting Reform UK will win 10% of the vote, Electoral Calculus says its voters will be spread out and it will not win a single seat. These calculations were carried out before Lee Anderson defected.

It thinks the Lib Dems will win 40 seats, and predicts an SNP slump in Scotland with the nationalists left with just 18 MPs. Electoral Calculus said: “Labour's lead over the Conservatives fell back slightly from 20% to 18%, but this still translates into a very significant Labour victory.