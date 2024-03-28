George Gilbey death: Man in his 40s arrested after former Gogglebox star died in 'workplace accident'
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after a fall at work, Essex Police said. The force said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing.”
Gilbey rose to fame on the second series of Gogglebox with his mother Linda McGarry and step-father in 2013. His death comes less than three years after Pete died from bowel cancer aged 71. The family left the series in 2014 when George entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on rival Channel 5, breaching production rules. His parents rejoined Gogglebox two years later.
Five years after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, George was jailed for three years for drink driving. He admitted to the offence at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was jailed due to serving a community punishment following a drunken bust up with his ex-girlfriend Gemma the year prior.
George and Gemma met in 2015 at the Royal Ascot Races and announced their pregnancy in February the next year. George said at the time that becoming a father was "going to totally change my life and I can't wait".