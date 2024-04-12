Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce after 9 years of marriage

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Picture: UKTV/Screengrabs

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement. The comedy couple have starred together in Meet The Richardsons, in which they play “exaggerated versions of themselves”, since 2020. The “at home mockumentary” series returned to Dave on April 8 for its fifth series, leaving fans shocked to learn that the couple have decided to part ways.

Revealing the pair’s decision to separate, the statement said: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”

Richardson is best known for his appearances on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, in 2018 he launched the panel show Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, which ran on Dave for two series, and he has previously co-hosted with Russell Howard on BBC Radio 6 Music. Beaumont is a BATFA award-nominated actor and comedian, who has featured on panel shows including: Would I Lie To You?, The Last Leg and Have I Got News For You.

The couple were also regulars on Celebrity Gogglebox, keeping their fans entertained with their witty comebacks. Here’s what Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have said about their divorce.

Jon and Lucy married in April 2015 after being matched together by fellow comedian Roisin Conaty. They share a daughter together, whom they welcomed in 2016.

