Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Judi Love, and Tom Allen to celebrate 2022 in a one-off comedy special for Channel 4

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, a pair of married comedians you’ll recognise from shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet the Richardsons, are hosting a year-end wrap up show for Channel 4.

The one-off special will see the pair joined by the likes of Romesh Ranganathan, Judi Love, and Tom Allen to celebrate the end of 2022 and herald the beginning of 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jon & Lucy’s Party of the Year.

What is it about?

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that “Jon and Lucy are joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Judi Love and Tom Allen to eat, drink and get very merry during a night away from the post-Christmas, pre-New Year lull as they look back at the year gone by.”

“There’ll also be a few surprises along the way - including a Lioness doing Tik-Toks, a late-night swim for chipolatas and Jon strapped to a giant wheel - as the gang reflect on the highs and lows of 2022 and enjoy a boozy festive feast guaranteed to lead to misbehaving chaos - and a sweary Santa.”

Who are Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont?

Judi Love, Jon Richardson, Romesh Ranganathan, Lucy Beaumont, and Tom Allen in Jon & Lucy’s Party of the Year (Credit: Channel 4)

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are married comedians. Richardson is best known for appearing on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, while Beaumont is well-known as a screenwriter, having been behind the comedy Hullraisers earlier this year.

They appear together as themselves on the Dave mockumentary sitcom Meet the Richardsons, and regularly host special programmes for Channel 4 – including, most recently, Jon and Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover.

Who is joining them for their Party of the Year?

Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, and Judi Love are joining Richardson and Beaumont for their party of the year. You’ll recognise all three as prolific comedians and presenters, each having appeared on panel shows like Have I Got News for You and Taskmaster.

Most recently, you’ll have seen Ranganathan hosting The Weakest Link, Allen presenting Bake Off: The Professionals, and Judi Love working on documentaries like Black, Female, and Indivisible.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! Channel 4 recently shared a trailer on twitter – you can watch it right here.

When is it on?

Jon & Lucy’s Party of the Year will air at 9pm on Wednesday 28 December on Channel 4. It’ll be followed by a repeat of the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special, which features Jon, Jack Dee, Lee Mack, and Rose Matafeo.

If you miss it, you’ll also be able to watch it online on All4. You can find All4 right here.

What is its runtime?

Jon & Lucy’s Party of the Year is a little under an hour long, starting at 9pm and finishing at 10pm.

Are there any more Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont shows coming out soon?

Yes, there are! The pair are currently developing a show for Channel 4 about perfect celebrity couples, which will see famous relationships put to the test.

The official synopsis explains that “each episode features two pairs of showbiz lovebirds daring to subject themselves to Jon and Lucy’s probing into their private lives. Relationship secrets are spilled as dirty laundry is aired, grievances shared and irritations examined, all while Jon, Lucy and a professional marriage therapist sit on in judgement, on the hunt for the perfection.”

All six episodes are due in 2023.

Why should I watch Jon & Lucy’s Party of the Year?

