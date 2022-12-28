After the snow and ice seen in the early part of December, the Met Office has revealed its weather predictions for the start of 2023

With Christmas 2022 all but finished, we are now mere days away from ushering in 2023.

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year, with major firework displays (NationalWorld has put together a quick guide on how to keep your pets calm for any worried cat or dog owners).

If you’re heading out to see the fireworks, you may be wondering what the Met Office weather forecast looks like. Given the UK has had all manner of weather conditions this year - from searing heat to freezing snow and ice - it’s been hard to know what to expect.

Indeed, December has summed up 2022’s strange weather patterns given we started the month with chilly conditions and have ended it with unseasonably mild temperatures.

So, what’s the latest Met Office weather forecast for New Year’s Eve - and what could it mean for fireworks displays? Here’s what you need to know.

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays could be disrupted by gusts (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Weather forecast for the end of December

The coming days look likely to become increasingly unsettled, with the Met Office warning of blustery rainstorms that could create difficult driving conditions.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 3pm on Wednesday (28 December) for parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales. It could see 40 to 60 millimetres of rainfall in just nine to 12 hours - conditions that could cause flooding and disrupt transport services.

Another yellow warning is in place for ice in northern Scotland, although this is due to expire at 10am on Wednesday. Scotland has started the day mostly dry, but will see heavy rain this afternoon as a band of wet weather is currently moving up through England. The South coast has been told to expect gales.

Driving conditions could become treacherous over the next few days (image: Getty Images)

Spells of wet and windy weather will continue throughout much of the week leading up to New Year’s Eve 2022.

“There may be some heavy rain, so some tricky driving conditions across England and Wales across higher ground,” said Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

“Transpennine routes could find there are some tricky driving conditions, for example. There will be some blustery showers on Thursday (29 December), so difficult if you get caught in a shower as it reduces visibility. It’s going to stay unsettled across the UK for the rest of the year.”

Drivers have been urged to check weather forecasts in advance of their journeys, as the picture is likely to change in the run up to the end of the year.

While conditions are likely to be unpleasant, temperatures will be mild. Wednesday is set to see highs of 12℃ in England and Wales, and around 7℃ in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mild conditions are then expected to last for much of England and Wales on Thursday and Friday with highs of 13℃ in the far south, and 8℃ in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Christmas sales shoppers are set for a damp and windy few days (image: Getty Images)

What will New Year’s Eve weather be like?

New Year’s Eve itself looks like it could be a wet and windy one for most. Currently, no weather warnings are in place - although the situation could change as we get closer to NYE.

A band of windy, wet weather - some of it likely to be torrential - is expected to move up the country from the South West of England throughout the day. By 6pm - when the first fireworks displays are likely to begin - the Scottish Borders, as well as the North West and North East of England, are likely to have severe wet weather.

Gusts of up to 40 miles-per-hour are anticipated in Irish Sea and English Channel coastal areas - speeds which could mean some fireworks displays are cancelled. Temperatures, however, will remain mild for most with highs of 11℃ to 12℃ in the south and 5℃ to 8℃ in the north.

By midnight, this band of rain will have moved further north into the Central Belt of Scotland, although the North of the country will be dry. Heavy showers could also blow in from the Atlantic across South West England and Wales, with others forming over London and the South East.