New Year’s Eve can be a nightmare for pets. Here are some tips on how to keep them calm when fireworks are going off

With the Christmas 2022 holidays drawing to a close, it’s almost time for the next major celebration of the year - New Year’s Eve.

Seeing in 2023 looks like it will be a damp and windy affair for many people in the UK. But most people should still hopefully be able to go to their first major NYE celebrations since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fireworks are an integral part of most New Year’s Eve parties. But given dozens of big bonfire night displays were cancelled due to the cost of living crisis, it could be the first time your pet has been exposed to the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks.

The loud flashes and bangs are likely to make it an anxious and possibly terrifying time for our four-legged friends. Dogs, cats and other popular pets, like rabbits, are all highly sensitive to loud noises and bright lights.

So what can you do to give them the most anxiety-free New Year’s Eve possible? NationalWorld has gone to several experts for their advice on how you can best look after your four-legged friends.

Bonfire Night and its fireworks displays can be a distressing and anxious time for the UK’s cats and dogs - here’s how to keep them calm (image: Shutterstock)

How to keep dogs calm on New Year’s Eve

Most dogs are easily distressed by fireworks, says head of canine behaviour at charity the Dogs Trust, Jenna Kiddie. “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them,” she said.

“Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.” Kiddie has given NationalWorld eight top tips for dog owners on how to keep their pups as calm as possible on NYE:

Walk your dog during daylight hours – it’s a good idea to make sure your dog has had some exercise and has had a toilet break well before any fireworks displays are likely to get underway Feed your dog before the fireworks begin - they may not want to eat during the fireworks Make sure your house and garden are secure - some dogs may try to run away if they’re scared Provide a safe hiding place – ensure your pooch has a safe spa in their favourite room. For example, put a comfy bed under a table with blankets to make it cosy and help with soundproofing Mask bangs and flashes - close the curtains, turn the lights on and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to mask the firework noises and flashes. Classic FM will be running its annual pet-soothing show ‘Pet Classics’ on Saturday 31 December between 7pm and 10pm, with classical music specially curated for pets by the RSPCA Keep your dog busy - playing games or doing some training can help take their mind off the noise Comfort and reassure your dog - try to remain calm and avoid telling your dog off, as this might make them more anxious Let them be - if your dog just wants to hide somewhere, they shouldn’t be forced to come out. Allow them to stay where they feel safe

Dogs will often try to hide somewhere during fireworks displays (image: Shutterstock)

Pet emergency care provider Vets Now also recommends talking to your vet if your dog is particularly sensitive to fireworks displays. Vets can direct you to products, like calming collars or medication.

The Dog’s Trust also has sound-based treatment programmes that aim to gradually normalise noises that can prove scary to pups. Given we have mere days to go until New Year’s Eve, you won’t be able to complete a course in time. However, it may be worth starting one in a bid to prepare your pooches.

What can I do to help my cat on New Year’s Eve?

According to Vets Now, cats associate loud noises with danger and may well panic when the flashes and bangs start going off nearby. The vet service provider said its vets see “hundreds” of felines every year that have been involved in road traffic accidents due to being spooked by fireworks.

As with dogs, sound therapy may be a solution for your cat. Vets Now also recommends talking to your vet for advice on what to do. Here are some top tips from the company on how best to look after your cat during the fireworks:

Your cat is likely to be stressed out by the flashes and bangs fireworks bring (image: Shutterstock)

Make sure your cat can’t harm itself - even the most placid of cats can bolt for cover and hurt themselves in the process. It’s advised to make sure they have access to more than one room to avoid hurting themselves

- even the most placid of cats can bolt for cover and hurt themselves in the process. It’s advised to make sure they have access to more than one room to avoid hurting themselves Keep them indoors - block off cat flaps so they can’t escape and avoid leaving them home alone

- block off cat flaps so they can’t escape and avoid leaving them home alone Close your curtains - keep out flashes by trying to keep your cat somewhere with no windows, or by shutting the curtains

- keep out flashes by trying to keep your cat somewhere with no windows, or by shutting the curtains Allow access to their favourite bolthole - try to avoid constantly checking on them if they have chosen to hide somewhere

- try to avoid constantly checking on them if they have chosen to hide somewhere Drown out the noise - provide background noise from a TV or radio

- provide background noise from a TV or radio Act normal - it is more beneficial to act calmly. If you give off any anxiety, your cat may think they should be worried too

- it is more beneficial to act calmly. If you give off any anxiety, your cat may think they should be worried too Don’t tell them off - it’s advised to not shout at your cat if it becomes destructive as a result of distress — this will only upset your pet more

- it’s advised to not shout at your cat if it becomes destructive as a result of distress — this will only upset your pet more Provide an indoor litter tray in a convenient location - if cats are very anxious, they may avoid visiting the toilet if they feel threatened or scared. So try to help them keep up their normal routine by putting their litter tray in an accessible place

Vets Now says it can be hard to know if your cat is distressed because they don’t tend to reveal their emotional state as readily as dogs. Some cats will show obvious signs of stress and anxiety though. Look out for dilated pupils and withdrawn behaviour. You should listen out for hissing or low grumbling too.

When cats are scared they’re also likely to arch their back and crouch, pin their ears back, and make slow low movements.

Other pets, like rabbits, can also be terrified by fireworks displays and might need your support (image: Shutterstock)

What about my other pets?

It’s not only dogs and cats that can be distressed by fireworks. Rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and birds can also be terrified by displays. Some have even been known to die of fright when fireworks are set off near their home. Here are some more tips from Vets Now on how to help the smaller creatures in your life.

