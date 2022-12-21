With Christmas Day 2022 yet to come, you still have plenty of time left to enjoy your Christmas decorations

The UK is set to celebrate arguably its first ‘normal’ Christmas this year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

As with many of our European neighbours, the UK has a series of traditions it follows every festive season. These include things like pulling Christmas crackers at holiday season meals, wearing dodgy jumpers and gathering around the TV for specials of our favourite shows, such as Strictly Come Dancing and Call The Midwife.

Advertisement

One of the other key things we do at this time of year is put up a Christmas tree and cover it in decorations. However, tradition dictates that we can only enjoy these things for a certain amount of time each year.

On a date known as Twelfth Night, we ‘have’ to take down our decorations down. Despite not having always involved trees, this endpoint for the Christmas season has been marked for centuries.

Advertisement

So, when does Twelfth Night actually fall, why do we stop celebrating Christmas on this particular day - and what can you do with your old Christmas tree? Here’s what you need to know.

Christmas decorations will begin to disappear from the UK’s streets over the coming days (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When is 12th night 2023?

Tradition has not been adhered to much since the Covid pandemic, with people leaving their Christmas trees up well into January and even longer to keep spirits high during national lockdowns and spikes in cases.

But staunch traditionalists will take down their tinsel, baubles and fairy lights before midnight on Twelfth Night. There is no definitive date for when Twelfth Night should fall and there is often confusion over whether it is on the 5 or 6 of January.

This is because it is related to a religious festival - the Feast of Epiphany - and different denominations of Christianity mark it on different days.

Advertisement

After 2020’s Covid-affected Christmas, some Brits kept their Christmas lights up (image: Shutterstock)

Under Anglicanism, which is the most popular form of Christianity in the UK, the day is marked on 5 January - exactly 12 nights on from Christmas night itself.

Advertisement

There is nothing in the bible telling people to stop celebrating Christmas on this date. Indeed, there are records from Tudor times of people celebrating the festive season right up until February.

The reason why Twelfth Night is viewed as the date on which to take your decorations down is thought to have come from Victorian times. Victorians have influenced many of our modern day Christmas traditions, for example the giving and receiving of Christmas cards.

Business is thought to be the reason for why they curtailed the festive season. Factory owners are believed to have been desperate to get their employees back to work as soon as possible.

Advertisement

There is also a popular belief that it is unlucky to leave your decorations up after Twelfth Night - although why this might be the case is unclear.

Twelfth Night marks the day when the three kings visited the baby Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh (image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

What are the origins of 12th Night?

Twelfth Night originates from the Feast of Epiphany, which is also known as Three Kings’ Day. In the bible, it is when the Magi - otherwise known as the three kings or three wise men - visited the baby Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh after having followed the Star of Bethlehem.

This event marked the moment where Jesus was first revealed to the world. Indeed, the word ‘epiphany’ comes from the Greek word meaning ‘to reveal’.

While the Feast of Epiphany is not a widely celebrated occasion in the UK, it is one of the most important days of Christmas in Spain and the countries that make up Latin America. El Dia de los Reyes - as Epiphany is known in the Spanish speaking world - takes place on 6 January and is considered to be just as important as Christmas.

Advertisement

There are a number of environmentally friendly options for disposing of your Christmas tree (image: Getty Images)

Many people take another day off, set off fireworks, take part in parades and exchange gifts.

Advertisement

For Eastern Orthodox Christians, who tend to live in Eastern Europe, Russia and Near Eastern countries like Armenia, Epiphany is the day Christmas is celebrated. They mark it on 6 January because they use the Julian Calendar rather than the Gregorian Calendar used by much of the western world.

What could you do with your Christmas tree?

With environmental consciousness more prevalent than ever, many people have been thinking more and more about how their Christmas celebrations impact on the environment. Besides storing away your tinsel, baubles and - if you have one - your fake tree for next Christmas, there are several green things you can do with your real Christmas tree.

As well as re-potting your plant to save it for next Christmas, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has several recommendations for what you could do with your tree. These include:

Advertisement