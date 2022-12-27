3. China floods ($12.3 billion)

China was also hit by an environmental disaster this year, suffering from mass flooding between June and September. In August, sixteen people were killed in flash floods in the northwest of the country, while many others were reported missing and thousands were injured and displaced. The deluge came during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential downpour, with multiple cities clocking their hottest days on record. There were power cuts, schools and businesses were closed, and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage was recorded - with the disaster costing China a total of $12.3 billion. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)