Cities such as Orlando and Tampa are expected to be impacted by the storm, which has already caused an emergency situation in Cuba

Florida residents are preparing for a “major disaster” as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way through the Americas.

The storm has already caused an emergency situation in Cuba. Hundreds of thousands of people on the island were left without power after the hurricane hit, with authorities in the country declaring an emergency in six areas.

Hurricane Ian will soon be moving through the country, before reaching the southern coast of the USA. Here’s everything we know about when the storm will hit Florida and the route the hurricane will take.

When will Hurricane Ian hit Florida?

The hurricane first gathered on 19 September. The National Hurricane Centre first detected a tropical wave heading towards the Windward Islands in the West Indies.

As it picked up momentum, the hurricane hit Cuba on 27 September at around 8.30am local time. The country was battered by winds of up to 125mph.

Forecasters have predicted that Hurricane Ian is expected to cause storm surges, flash floods and mudslides in Florida. It is expected to hit the US state at around 2am on Thursday 29 September.

How long will Hurricane Ian last?

Touching down in Florida on Thursday, the state is expected to experience storm conditions until Friday 30 September.

Where in Florida is expected to be hit by Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian has been forecasted to touch down in Florida’s Gulf Coast. As a result, cities on the western coast will likely be affected.

This includes Tampa, with storm weather also expected to hit Orlando throughout Hurricane Ian’s lifespan. However, governor Ron DeSantis has placed the entire state into a state of emergency and placed 5,000 members of the national guard on standby to deal with any major incidents.

Mr DeSantis has warned that the region could be about to experience a “major disaster” as a result of the weather but urged residents to remain calm. US President Joe Biden has also advised Florida residents to follow evacuation instructions if authorities put them in place.

Will Hurricane Ian reach the UK?

Hurricane Ian is not expected to hit the UK. It is, however, expected to reach the US state of Georgia on Saturday 1 October.