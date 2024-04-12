Coachella 2024 is expected to attract some A-list celebrity names. Over the years, the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner have wowed when it has come to their fashion looks. For those of you who don’t know that much about Coachella, it is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.
This year, the likes of Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and even Blur are performing, and who knows, there might be a certain Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance, watch this space. When it comes to fashion, think denim, fringe, lace, boho flower headbands, think Glastonbury, but perhaps with less of the mud and rain and more sunshine and bikinis.
There are stars such as Sienna Miller who have frequented both, but the type of stars who you can expect to see at Coachella are supermodels, influencers and A-list superstars such as Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner. Queen Bey, Beyonce looked ultra stylish in cut off denim shorts and an ice-cream vest at Coachella in 2010 whilst supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned at Coachella in 2022 in a white crochet jumpsuit and accessorised with a red tote bag.
It was a big yes from me when it came to Kate Bosworth’s Coachella 2015 outfit. I love the cowboy style boots, white mini dress, jacket and mini bag from Coach, just perfect. I always think white is the perfect colour for warm weather and both Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian wore white looks to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.