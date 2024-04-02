OMG! Beyoncé was certainly top of my best dressed list at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. Not only did she win the Innovator Award, but she stole the show when it came to fashion in a black leather vintage Versace look. The outfit came from Versace’s fall 1992 collection and she accessorised it with a cowboy hat that featured Versace’s trademark Medusa logo on it.

Whilst it was most certainly a yes from me when it came to Beyoncé’s outfit, the same could not be said about Katy Perry’s look. Oh dear, oh dear, the sheer mesh dress was made worse by the red bows and I normally adore bows, so it has to be bad for me not to like something adorned with them.

I am so bored of the sheer dress look and feel that everybody should stop wearing them immediately!

I also was not a fan of JoJo Siwa’s look either. Some may call it edgy, but I am not calling it so. In my opinion, the sheer bodysuit with sparkling embellishments combined with her dramatic makeup was simply a big no from me. Not stylish, not chic, just all wrong.

Jennifer Hudson just looked like a goddess in a figure hugging metallic dress and Niecy Nash-Betts looked super chic in a black and white jumpsuit. Rapper Latto opted for short but definitely not sweet when it came to her outfit. It was far too short and too low cut and it looked like she was at major risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

I normally like the colour combination of black and yellow but I make an exception when it comes to Gavin Rossdale’s outfit. The tracksuit style look was too casual and not suitable for a red carpet event. Better luck next time Gavin!

