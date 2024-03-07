The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards took place at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 6 March and the likes of Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue and Ice Spice were in attendance. Although I thought Ellie Goulding looked ethereal in her sparkling white dress and Karol G dazzled in her gown, there were many stars who failed to impress and made my worst dressed list.

Although I think red is most certainly Katy Perry’s perfect colour, I was not a fan of her outfit (and yes I know corsets are fashionable!). However, I think it failed to flatter and the two toned colour was just bizarre. I also was not keen on Bebe Rexha’s style of outfit, again it was a corset, and no I don’t have an issue with corsets, I just thought it was too low-cut and just looked tacky.

Singer Lainey Wilson is of course all about country vibes, I totally understand that, but when an outfit hurts your eyes, that can’t be right. The pattern on the jumpsuit with flared bottoms was too much. The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, but that doesn’t mean I have to like her outfit! On the contrary, I felt that she was auditioning for a part in the next Gladiators movie, which may or may not have been intentional.

Although I liked elements of Ice Spice’s little black dress, I think the sheer sleeves let it down. I also could’’t believe what Italian singer Annalisa opted to wear. Whoever told her to combine a sheer outfit with suspenders? Seriously, if she employs a stylist, she needs to sack them right now!

1 . Katy Perry in red Yes to the colour red for Katy Perry, it most definitely suits her, but I was not a fan of the corset top or the two toned skirt Photo: getty

2 . Bebe Rexha in black leather corset I loved Bebe Rexha's make up and hair, but I was less taken by her low cut black leather corset top and skirt Photo: getty

3 . Lainey Wilson at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards Yes I know she is all about country music which might explain her look but that doesn't mean I have to like Lainey Wilson's choice of outfit to the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. In fact the pattern hurt my eyes! Photo: getty