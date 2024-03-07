Yes I know corsets are back on trend, but I was not a fan of Katy Perry's red corset top and skirt that she chose to wear for the Billboard Women in Music awards 2024. I also was not keen on Bebe Rexha's very low cut black leather corset top and skirt plus Lainey Wilson's outfit hurt my eyes! Yes I know corsets are back on trend, but I was not a fan of Katy Perry's red corset top and skirt that she chose to wear for the Billboard Women in Music awards 2024. I also was not keen on Bebe Rexha's very low cut black leather corset top and skirt plus Lainey Wilson's outfit hurt my eyes!
Who were the worst dressed stars at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards? Katy Perry led the way

The 2024 Billboard  Women in Music Awards took place in Los Angeles and the likes of Katy Perry and Bebe Rexha didn’t dress to impress

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
4 minutes ago

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards took place at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 6 March and the likes of Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue and Ice Spice were in attendance. Although I thought Ellie Goulding looked ethereal in her sparkling white dress and Karol G dazzled in her gown, there were many stars who failed to impress and made my worst dressed list.

Although I think red is most certainly Katy Perry’s perfect colour, I was not a fan of her outfit (and yes I know corsets are fashionable!). However, I think it failed to flatter and the two toned colour was just bizarre. I also was not keen on Bebe Rexha’s style of outfit, again it was a corset, and no I don’t have an issue with corsets, I just thought it was too low-cut and just looked tacky.

Singer Lainey Wilson is of course all about country vibes, I totally understand that, but when an outfit hurts your eyes, that can’t be right. The pattern on the jumpsuit with flared bottoms was too much. The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, but that doesn’t mean I have to like her outfit! On the contrary, I felt that she was auditioning for a part in the next Gladiators movie, which may or may not have been intentional. 

Although I liked elements of Ice Spice’s little black dress, I think the sheer sleeves let it down. I also could’’t believe what Italian singer Annalisa opted to wear. Whoever told her to combine a sheer outfit with suspenders? Seriously, if she employs a stylist, she needs to sack them right now!

Yes to the colour red for Katy Perry, it most definitely suits her, but I was not a fan of the corset top or the two toned skirt

1. Katy Perry in red

Yes to the colour red for Katy Perry, it most definitely suits her, but I was not a fan of the corset top or the two toned skirt Photo: getty

I loved Bebe Rexha's make up and hair, but I was less taken by her low cut black leather corset top and skirt

2. Bebe Rexha in black leather corset

I loved Bebe Rexha's make up and hair, but I was less taken by her low cut black leather corset top and skirt Photo: getty

Yes I know she is all about country music which might explain her look but that doesn't mean I have to like Lainey Wilson's choice of outfit to the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. In fact the pattern hurt my eyes!

3. Lainey Wilson at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Yes I know she is all about country music which might explain her look but that doesn't mean I have to like Lainey Wilson's choice of outfit to the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. In fact the pattern hurt my eyes! Photo: getty

Tracee Ellis Ross may have been the host of the Billboard Women in Music Awards, but her outfit made it look like she was audtioning for the next Gladiators movie

4. Tracee Ellis Ross was the host of the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross may have been the host of the Billboard Women in Music Awards, but her outfit made it look like she was audtioning for the next Gladiators movie Photo: getty

