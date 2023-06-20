Rexha has taken to Instagram to update fans on her injuries

Singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha was mildly injured after a man threw a phone and hit her in her face during a concert in New York City on Sunday (18 June). She was playing a concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour when she was hit in the face by the mobile.

Due to the event, she was forced to cut her performance short and now has taken to social media to update fans on how she is, and what happened after the incident. Here is what you need to know.

Rexha has taken to Instagram to update fans on her injuries

What happened?

Bebe Rexha, 33, suffered an eye injury after being hit in the face by a flying mobile phone at around 10 pm after a man threw it during her performance on Sunday (18 June) in New York. Her left eye has been left severely bruised and has turned dark purple and her eyebrow required three stitches.

Police have charged New Jersey man Nicolas Malvagna, 27, with two counts of assault, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of attempted assault, according to Rolling Stone.

Malvagna admitted he was purposely trying to hit Rexha for his amusement. The police said: “Malvagna not only confessed to throwing the phone. He also stated, ‘I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny’”.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed the police report, and the suspect is now due back in court on 1 July.

Twitter user Alex Chavez shared a video showing Rexha falling to the ground after she was hit, and wrote: "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at (Bebe Rexha) hopefully she is OK after that.”

How is Bebe Rexha now?

The singer took to Instagram a few days later (20 June) to share two photos highlighting her injury. She captioned the post "I'm good" and held a thumbs up with a smile in the first image. The second was taken straight after the incident with Rexha's makeup ruined and a tear and blood stained left cheek.