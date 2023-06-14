Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have both commanded lots of attention over the years, sometimes for positive reasons and sometimes for negative ones. Just a few months ago, for example, West, now known as Ye, was dropped from various brand collaborations when he made anti semitic comments.

It may come as no surprise to some that their children are now finding themselves in the spotlight. Kardashian and West had four children together during their nine-year relationship between 2012 and 2021; daughter North (born 2013), son Saint (born 2015), daughter Chicago (born 2018) and son Psalm (born 2019).

It was their eldest daughter North, who will turn 10-years-old on Thursday (15 June), who has had people asking questions this week as they were left shocked by her appearance. So, just what was it about North’s look that had people pondering questions? Here’s what you need to know.

Kim Kardashian with her eldest daughter North.

What did North West’s face look like?

North West was seen attending her father’s 46th birthday party over the weekend. She was seen walking into the bash holding hands with her dad’s new wife Censori, but it wasn’t the bond between the stepmum and stepdaughter that most people were commenting on. That’s because North appeared to have some significant injuries to her face. The left hand side of her face seemed to have significant bloody bruising, beginning at her eye and spreading down her cheek.

Fans took to social media to express their concerns for the youngster, with one tweeter asking if she had fallen or even had a fight. Others simply said they hoped she was okay.

What happened to North West’s face?

Fans didn’t need to worry, however, as while West’s supposed injuries looked very realistic they were in fact fake - and created by the little girl herself. Multiple sources confirmed to the US Sun that North was okay and that she wanted to do her own make-up to look a bit freaky for the celebration.

North has her own TikTok channel which she shares with her mum, called Kim and North, in which they show various things, including making food together, performing dance routines and also doing their make-up. North has shown off her passion for special effects make-up specifically on the channel. One video, for example, shows her with her mouth covered over and another shows both mother and daughter with red faces and other gruesome effects around their chin and cheeks.

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, shows off her make-up skills on TikTok.

It would appear that the youngster is a fan of horror as she had a horror-themed birthday party when she turned nine last year. Her bed was made into a tent which was decorated with fake blood and cobwebs.