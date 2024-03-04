Rihanna is a lot richer this week after reportedly being paid £5 million to take part in the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukes Ambani whose son was getting married. The wedding had a star studded guest list that included the likes of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump and it took place in the town of Jamnagar in Gujarat. Rihanna is reported to have performed barefoot for 40 minutes in front of 1200 guests.

Although £5 million is an absolute fortune to pay a celebrity such as Rihanna to perform at a wedding, this amount is nothing compared to other stars. According to Forbes the celebrity who has most recently been paid the most to perform at a private function is Beyoncé.

In January 2023, Forbes reported that “Beyoncé headlined the launch of the ritzy ‘Atlantis the Royal’ hotel in Dubai, where the songstress is reported to have pocketed $24 million for the hour-long set according to multiple reports, making her one of the highest earners in the lucrative world of exclusive events.” NationalWorld takes a look at the top 10 most expensive celebrity private performances.

1 . Nobody who attended the launch of Dubai hotel 'Atlantis The Royal' would be able to forget it for one reason and one reason alone, Queen Bey performed for a reported cool $24 million

2 . Private equity billionaire David Bonderman might not be a household name but The Rolling Stones certainly are! According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he reportedly paid them $18.7 million to perform at his 60th birthday

3 . According to Billboard, back in 2011, Celine Dion reportedly was paid $8.5 million for each performance she undertook, this was believed to have been 2-3 performances that year