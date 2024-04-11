Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Page claimed he had sex “all the time” with one of his Juno co-stars. Revealing the news in his memoir, Pageboy, published in 2023, the Canadian actor who played the role of pregnant teenager Juno in the 2007 film shared he was “taken aback” when he first saw them.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, which he described as “life-saving”, has shared that he was immediately attracted to Juno co-star, Olivia Thirlby, who portrayed Juno's best friend Leah in the hit film.

The Umbrella Academy star went on to describe Thirlby as “so much older, capable, and centred” from “where I was at the time”. Claiming that Thirlby was “really attracted” to him. Here’s everything you need to know about what Elliot Page said about Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.

What did Elliot Page say about Olivia Thirlby in his book?

Page opened up about reportedly getting physical with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby in his memoir, Pageboy which was released in June 2023. Recalling the movie, which was filmed in 2007, he explained that at the time Thirlby "looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you'.” Page continued: “At that we started sucking face, it was on". Adding: "I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful."

Page also claimed that the pair had “sex all the time” whilst filming Juno, revealing locations including: "Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant. We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that done feeling wretched about who I am."

Thirlby has not commented on the claims, the actor came out as bisexual in a interview with Brooklyn Magazine in 2011. She went on to marry Jacques Pienaar in 2014, with the couple reportedly filing for divorce in 2021.