“Dancing With Me” star and UK Singles Chart-topping singer Olly Murs has been confirmed as the headliner for Flackstock 2024, a music festival honouring the memory of the late Caroline Flack.

Speaking about his headlining slot, Murs said: "It’s going to be amazing to be back at Flackstock this year. For the past two years, I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed "Sweet Caroline. But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory."

"This isn’t just a gig - it’s something that’s raised nearly half a million pounds for four brilliant charities and it’s a pleasure to be there to help raise even more for them on behalf of Caz."

It marks the second time Murs has performed on the festival bill, with his 2023 performance marked with the singer breaking down in tears after singing “Sweet Caroline,” telling fans in attendance: "I lost a very good friend of mine, someone that I love very, very much.”

The announcement comes as news emerged that the Met Police has said that it will review the decision to charge the late TV presenter Caroline Flack with assault. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had initially recommended that Ms Flack only be given a caution for the incident. However, this was upgraded to a charge of assault by beating after an appeal by the Met.

Flackstock 2024 - current line-up

Olly Murs has not been the only name announced for this year’s Flackstock, with the following acts also confirmed and more to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Shaznay Lewis

Rebecca Ferguson

Chesney Hawkes

Tom Walker

New Dad

When does Flackstock 2024 take place?

Flackstock 2024 takes place at the Englefield House, Englefield, Reading, RG7 5EN on Monday July 22 2024.

Where can I get tickets for Flackstock 2024?

Tickets and packages for this year’s Flackstock are available from today through AXS, with general admission costing £62.78, which includes all relevant ticking and booking fees.

What is Flackstock and who performed at the first one?

Flackstock is a festival organized in memory of Caroline Flack, the beloved British TV presenter who tragically passed away in 2020. The festival was conceived by a group of Caroline Flack's close friends and family to celebrate her life and raise money for causes she cared about. The inaugural event took place in 2022, growing from an early concept into a significant gathering with the support of various sponsors.

Flackstock is not just a music festival; it encompasses comedy, dance, and musical acts, reflecting Caroline's diverse interests and vibrant spirit. Held in the picturesque grounds of Englefield Estate in Berkshire, the festival aims to celebrate Caroline's legacy in a joyful, uplifting way.

Moreover, the festival places a strong emphasis on mental health awareness. One of its core features is the dedicated Mindfulness area, sponsored by Mind, which hosts talks, sessions, and performances centred on mental well-being.

The inaugural festival in 2022 saw performances from Louise Redknapp, Olly Murs, Fleur East, and Pixie Lott, among others. Natalie Imbruglia, known for her hit song "Torn" and as a Masked Singer winner, also graced the stage. The festival featured appearances from comedians such as Paddy McGuinness and Joel Dommett, along with presenters Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, and June Sarpong.