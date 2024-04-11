DJ Mister Cee | Tributes from the hip-hop community pour in as legendary New York DJ dies aged 57
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of the biggest names in the hip-hop community have come together overnight after the news broke that hallowed New York DJ, Mister Cee, has died at the age of 57. No cause of death has been announced so far.
The news was broken on Hot 97 FM on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of tributes shortly afterwards for the celebrated DJ, who was responsible for discovering a young Christopher Wallace before his rise to hip-hop stardom. Wallace would later become known as Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G.
Mister Cee also had an executive producer’s credit on The Notorious B.I.G’s debut album, “Ready To Die,” which has gone on to be certified six times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
In a Rock The Bells interview last year, DJ Mister Cee named his “Best of Biggie” mixtape as his favourite in his career. "That mixtape altered everything. My brand, my life," he said.
Born Calvin LeBrun on August 17, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York, Mister Cee started his career in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a DJ for the rap group Big Daddy Kane, which allowed him to establish himself in the hip-hop scene. His knack for recognizing talent and his deep connections within the industry made him a respected figure within the community.
In addition to his work with Biggie, Mister Cee has been a staple in New York City's radio scene, particularly on HOT 97 (WQHT), one of the city's premier hip-hop stations. His mixes and on-air presence have influenced the tastes and listening habits of countless hip-hop fans over the years. Mister Cee is also known for his "Throwback at Noon" mixes, where he blends classic hip-hop tracks, showcasing his extensive knowledge and appreciation for the genre's history.
“R.I.P to a legend” - tributes pour in from the hip-hop community
Mister Cee’s widespread influence can be seen through the outpouring of tributes to the late DJ from some of hip-hop’s most prominent names. 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter) to write “R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences.”
DJ Premier, known for his work with the late Guru with Gang Starr, also paid tribute to a fellow DJ on social media, writing: “Damn! Endless memories in this HIP HOP CULTURE. REST PEACEFULLY TO THE FINISHER…” Chuck D of legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy also chimed in with his tributes, simply writing: “Rest In Beats my man. A good dude to the fullest”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.