Amy Winehouse | Unseen footage of the late singer incorporated into new lyric video
New footage of the late Amy Winehouse has recently been revealed ahead of the release of the singer’s forthcoming biopic, “Back To Black,” directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.
The footage has been incorporated into a new lyric video for “Tears Dry On Their Own,” taken from her Grammy-award-winning 2006 album, also called “Back To Black,” and originated from several outtakes taken from the official music video directed by David LaChappelle, which was shot on location in Los Angeles, California.
Clips from the music video include Winehouse kneeling on her bed in a motel room which looks to be on Hollywood Boulevard (much like her original video), before she walks out onto the street and fixes her iconic beehive hairdo in between takes as a clapperboard enters the shot. The video also includes more candid moments from the shoot showing Winehouse laughing on set and rolling her eyes at the camera while singing the chorus.
“Tears Dry On Their Own” was originally released as a single in 2007 as the fourth single from Winehouse’s second and final studio album, where it initially peaked in the UK singles chart at number 16. However, after the untimely death of Winehouse in 2011, the single reappeared in the charts, peaking this time at number 27. The song went on to be certified as a double platinum selling record by the BPI in 2023, selling over 1.2 million units in the UK.
“Back To Black,” the biopic starring Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Eddie Marsan as her father and Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, is scheduled for cinematic release on April 12 2024 in the United Kingdom.
