Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footage has been incorporated into a new lyric video for “Tears Dry On Their Own,” taken from her Grammy-award-winning 2006 album, also called “Back To Black,” and originated from several outtakes taken from the official music video directed by David LaChappelle, which was shot on location in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clips from the music video include Winehouse kneeling on her bed in a motel room which looks to be on Hollywood Boulevard (much like her original video), before she walks out onto the street and fixes her iconic beehive hairdo in between takes as a clapperboard enters the shot. The video also includes more candid moments from the shoot showing Winehouse laughing on set and rolling her eyes at the camera while singing the chorus.

“Tears Dry On Their Own” was originally released as a single in 2007 as the fourth single from Winehouse’s second and final studio album, where it initially peaked in the UK singles chart at number 16. However, after the untimely death of Winehouse in 2011, the single reappeared in the charts, peaking this time at number 27. The song went on to be certified as a double platinum selling record by the BPI in 2023, selling over 1.2 million units in the UK.