Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a career spanning 60 years, including a Eurovision Song Contest win and recording a hallowed Bond theme, Scottish pop icon Lulu is set to bow out from performing live - and it will be her set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival which could be her swansong.

That is according to an insider speaking to The Sun, who revealed that despite undertaking an arduous tour last year, a farewell tour is on the cards with only a handful of shows left, including her performance at Worthy Farm later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Lulu is going to be announced as a performer at Glastonbury next week,’ an insider told the publication. “‘It’s a massive deal for her and she can’t wait to play the Avalon stage. When Glasto organiser Emily Eavis got in touch about going down to the farm she couldn’t turn it down.’

‘It will be an emotional moment for her as it’s the last time she will ever play Glastonbury.”

Should the Scottish pop star be included in the next wave of Glastonbury Festival 2024 performers, it would mark her third appearance at Worthy Farm (Credit: Getty)

It now begs the question: should Lulu if she is confirmed for this year’s festival have taken the legends slot on Sunday instead of Shania Twain?

This year’s festival is headlined by SZA, Dua Lipa and Coldplay, with more acts to be announced over the weeks ahead; though Lulu has not been included in the current line-up so far, the singer has performed at the festival twice before - once in 2015 and her first performance back in 2008.

When is Glastonbury Festival 2024 taking place?