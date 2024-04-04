Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While it seems almost certain that after months of speculation Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going to take on the coveted role of Bond (James Bond), a recent follow from him on social media has elicited talk that we might know the identity of the next Bond Theme singer.

Speculation ramped up earlier this week when Taylor-Johnson’s Instagram account was spotted following none other than Lana Del Rey - the country-twinged pop starlet known for her works such as “Ultraviolence” and her breakout single, “Video Games.”

That follow is apparently the biggest clue regarding the as-of-yet announced Bond film, but given some of Del Rey’s output previously, such as “Summertime Sadness” or the aforementioned “Video Games”, in comparison to some of the more sobering Bond Themes (Billie Eilish and Adele, we’re looking at you), it wouldn’t be completely removed from reality to have her perform this film’s anthem - given also her chart success too.

So should Lana Del Ray sing the theme to the next 007 film, who does she join - and what contest does she have regarding her take on a Bond Theme entering the UK Top 40 singles chart?

Who has previously performed the Bond Theme and how was its chart success?

After taking a look over both the EON Productions and the songs recorded for those films, Lana Del Ray would be joining such luminaries as Dame Shirley Bassey, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith. Though personally, Garbage’s theme was one of my favourites.

1971: "Diamonds are Forever" by Shirley Bassey - Charted at No. 6

1973: "Live and Let Die" by Paul McCartney & Wings - Charted at No. 9

1975: "The Man With The Golden Gun" by Lulu - Did not chart

1977: "Nobody Does It Better" by Carly Simon - Charted at No. 7

1979: "Moonraker" by Shirley Bassey - Did not chart (X)

1981: "For Your Eyes Only" by Sheena Easton - Charted at No. 8

1983: "All Time High" by Rita Coolidge - Charted at No. 75

1985: "A View To A Kill" by Duran Duran - Charted at No. 2

1987: "The Living Daylights" by A-ha - Charted at No. 5

1989: "License To Kill" by Gladys Knight - Charted at No. 6

1995: "GoldenEye" by Tina Turner - Charted at No. 10

1997: "Tomorrow Never Dies" by Sheryl Crow - Charted at No. 12

1999: "The World Is Not Enough" by Garbage - Charted at No. 11

2002: "Die Another Day" by Madonna - Charted at No. 3

2006: "You Know My Name" by Chris Cornell - Charted at No. 7

2008: "Another Way To Die" by Alicia Keys & Jack White - Charted at No. 9

2012: "Skyfall" by Adele - Charted at No. 2

2015: "Writing's On The Wall" by Sam Smith - Charted at No. 1

2020: "No Time To Die" by Billie Eilish - Charted at No. 1

