The odds for the next Bond girl have been revealed and there are two new favourites topping the list.

Speculation on who will be the next Bond girl has been growing following reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been "formally offered" the role as James Bond.

On Tuesday (March 19), The Sun reported that Taylor-Johnson, who is known for his roles in Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Nowhere Boy and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has landed the part. A source told them: "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it."

Fans have been asking questions about who the next Bond girl will be to star alongside him, with two new favourites topping the bookies' odds. Here's everything you need to know about who the next Bond girl could be.

Who is going to be the next Bond girl?

Speculation has been growing about who is the favourite to become the first Bond girl alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson's reportedly snagging the role of Bond. According to betideas.com, the current favourite is Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria actress leads the way with odds of 3/1, whilst following in a close second is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown with odds of 6/1, the same odds as Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins.

Here are the bookies' odds for next Bond girl:

Sydney Sweeney - 3/1

Millie Bobby Brown - 6/1

Lily Collins - 6/1

Jenna Ortega - 7/1

Zoey Deutch - 8/1

Zoe Kravitz - 10/1

Jodie Comer - 12/1

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: "With Aaron-Taylor Johnson seemingly on the verge of being confirmed as the newest 007, our attention turns to other roles yet to be filled in the next James Bond film."

Roarty continues: "The race to be cast as the next Bond girl could be one of the more interesting subplots, with Sydney Sweeney (3/1) and Millie Bobby-Brown (6/1) the two high-profile frontrunners for the casting."

Odds for who will direct the new film have Cary Joji Fukunaga as the current favourite at 5/2, after previously overseeing Daniel Craig’s last 007 movie, No Time To Die, whilst Edgar Wright 4/1 comes in a close second.

Roarty added: "Away from the screen, No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is the 5/2 favourite to take the reins for a second successive Bond excursion, though the franchise could also explore a slightly different genre with Edgar Wright (4/1)."

