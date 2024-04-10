Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Weekend one of the annual Coachella Festival takes place this weekend, with organisers having taken to social media to reveal set times and what artists will be playing on what stages the first weekend of the festival.

Adding to that, two pieces of information have also dropped since the set times were revealed: Vampire Weekend have become a last-minute addition to the line-up, joining the acts performing on the Outdoor Stage on Saturday.

But British dubstep star Benga has pulled out of the Coachella festival in California after a "snag" with his US visa. The US State Department had requested additional information at the very end of the application process.

Aside from that, the current set times for the first weekend of Coachella Festival 2024 are correct as of writing; who is on your festival itinerary for this weekend?

Coachella Festival 2024 - set times and stage splits for weekend one

Friday April 12 2024

Coachella Stage

23:20: Lana Del Rey

21:05 - 22:10: Peso Pluma

19:35 - 20:20: Lil Uzi Vert

18:00 - 19:00: Sabrina Carpenter

16:45 - 17:30: Young Miko

15:40 - 16:40: Record Safari

Outdoor Theatre

22:15: Justice

20:10 - 21:25: Everything Always

18:45 - 19:35: Deftones

17:25 - 18:10: L’Imperatrice

16:15 - 17:15: Fundido

Sonora

22:20: Son Rompe Pera

21:05 - 22:55: Clown Core

19:00 - 19:40: Black Country, New Road

15:55 - 18:35: Eartheater

16:50 - 17:30: The Beths

15:50 - 16:25: late night drive home

14:20 - 15:24: Narrow Head

14:00 - 14:30: Upchuck

13:00 - 14:00: doom dave

Gobi

22:30: Suki Waterhouse

19:15 - 22:00: Chloe

20:00 - 20:45: NEIL FRANCES

18:45 - 19:30: Brittany Howard

17:30 - 18:15: Chappell Roan

16:20 - 17:00: Sid Sriram

15:10 - 15:50: Kokoroko

14:00 - 14:40pm: Cimafunk

Mojave

23:15: Ani Up

21:40 - 22:50: Hatsune Miku

20:20 - 21:05: Yoasobi

18:55 - 19:30: Tinashe

17:40 - 18:25: Faye Webster

16:30 - 17:10: The Japanese House

15:15 - 16:05: Mall Grab

14:10 - 15:05: DAYSonMARKET

Sahara

00:00: Steven Angelo

22:45 - 11:35: ATEEZ

21:15 - 22:15: Peggy Gou

19:45 - 20:45: Bizarrap

18:30 - 19:30: Skepta

17:20 - 18:05: Ken Carson

16:00 - 17:00: Cloonee

15:00 - 15:45: Skin on Skin

14:00 - 14:50: Sincerely, Manolo

Yuma

23:15: Gorgon City

21:45 - 23:15: Adriatique

20:15 - 21:45: ANOTR

18:45 - 20:15: Kevin de Vries X Kolsch

17:30 - 18:45: BLOND:ISH

16:15 - 17:30: Innellea

15:00 - 16:15: Miss Monique

14:00 - 15:00: Ben Sterling

13:00 - 14:00: Keyspan

Quasar

21:45: Honey Dijon X Green Velvet:

20:30 - 21:45: Honey Dijon

19:15 - 20:30: Green Velvet

17:00 - 19:15: Patrick Mason

Saturday April 13 2024

Tyler, The Creator will be headlining the Coachella Stage on Satruday evening from 11:40pm (Credit: Getty)

Coachella Stage

23:40-00:40: Tyler, The Creator:

21:25-22:40: No Doubt:

20:40-21:20: Blur

19:05-20:05: Sublime

16:45-17:30: Santa Fe Klan

15:45-16:30: Jaqck Glam

Outdoor Theatre

22:40: Geffaselstein

20:40 - 21:30: JUNGLE

19:25 - 20:10: Jon Baptiste

18:10 - 18:55: Blxst

17:00 - 17:45: Vampire Weekend

16:05 - 16:50: Gabe Real

Sonora

21:15: Brutalismus 3000

20:15 - 20:55: bar italia

19:15 - 19:50: The Red Pears

18:15 - 18:50: Depresion Sonora

17:05 - 17:50: The Adicts

15:55 - 16:40: The Aquabats

14:55 - 15:30: Girl Ultra

14:00 - 14:35: Militarie Gun

13:00 - 14:00: Trista Juventud X TOTEM

Gobi

23:40: Orbital

23:25 - 23:05: Kevin Kaarl

21:15 - 21:55: Saint Levant

20:00 - 20:45: Oneohtrix Point Never

18:45 - 19:30: Palace

17:30 - 18:15: The Last Dinner Party

16:20 - 17:00: thuy

15:10 - 15:50: Young Fathers

14:04 - 14:45: Erika de Casier

13:15 - 13:55: Elusive

Mojave

22:45: The Drums

21:50 - 22:20: Coi Leray

21:05 - 21:20: Charlotte de Witt

18:50 - 19:35: Bleachers:

17:25 - 18:05: Kevin Abstract

16:10 - 16:55: RAYE

15:05 - 15:45: Kenya Grace

14:00 - 14:55 ANIKA KAI

Sahara

23:55: Dom Dolla

22:55 - 23:30: LE SSERAFIM

21:30 - 22:30: ISOKNOCK

20:30 - 21:00: Ice Spice

19:10 - 20:00: Grimes

17:40 - 18:40: Purple Disco Machine

16:30 - 17:15: Destroy Lonely

15:10 - 16:10: Starrza

14:00 - 15:00: Loboman

Yuma

23:00: The Blessed Madonna

21:30 - 23:00: Patrick Mason

20:00 - 20:30: Renier Zonneveld

18:45 - 20:00 Ame x Marcel Dettman

17:30 - 18:45: Will Clarke

16:15 - 17:30: Rebuke

15:00 - 16:15: Mahmut Orhan

14:00 - 15:00: Maz

13:00 - 14:00: Kimonos

Quasar

19:15: Michael Bibi

17:00 - 19:15 Carlita

Sunday April 14 2024

Coachella Stage

Doja Cat will be headling the Coachella Stage on Sunday evening (Credit: Getty)

22:25: Doja Cat

20:20 - 21:20: J Balvin

18:50 - 19:35: Bebe Rexha

17:25 - 18:15: Carin Leon

16:05 - 16:55: YG Marley

14:50 - 15:35: LUDMILLA

Outdoor Stage

21:30: Jhene Aiko

19:50 - 20:50: Khruangbin

18:25 - 17:20: The Rose

17:05 - 17:55: Renee Rapp

15:55 - 16:55: Tiffany Tyson

Sonora

21:20: Boy Harsher

20:15 - 20:55: Mandy, Indiana

19:05 - 19:50: LATIN MAFIA

18:05 - 18:45: Eddie Zuko

16:50 - 17:40: Hermanos Guiterrez

15:55 - 16:30: feeble little horse

15:00 - 15:30: BB Trick

13:55 - 14:40: Jiuujiuu

13:00 - 13:55: Argenis

Gobi

21:40: ATARASHII GAKKO!

20:20 - 21:10: Barry Can’t Swim

19:00 - 19:50: Two Shell

17:50 - 18:30: Olivia Dean

16:40 - 17:20: Jockstrap

15:30 - 16:10: Mdou Moctar

14:15 - 15:30: waveGroove

Mojave

22:40: BICEP

21:25 - 22:10: Lil Yachty

20:10 - 20:50: Tems

18:55 - 19:40: Victoria Monet

17:20 - 18:25: 88RISING FUTURES

16:10 - 16:55: Taking Back Sunday

15:00 - 15:45: FLO

14:00 - 14:50: Honey Roots

Sahara

22:55: John Sumit

21:15 - 22:15: DJ Snake

19:45 - 20:25: Anyma

18:20 - 19:05: NAV

17:10 - 17:50: AP Dhillon

16:00 - 16:45: SPINALL

15:00 - 15:45: Tita Lau

14:00 - 14:50: BONES

Yuma

22:30: ARTBAT

21:00 - 22:30: Folamour

19:30 - 21:00: Carlita

18:00 - 19:30: Adam Ten X Mita Gami

16:30 - 18:00: Eli & Fur

15:00 - 16:30: Flight Facilities

14:00 - 15:00:DJ Seinfeld

13:00 - 14:00 JOPLYN

Quasar

10:15: Jamie XX X Floating Points X Daphni

16:00 - 20:15: Mall Grab

What is the weather forecast for Coachella Festival 2024?

According to The Weather Channel, it’s looking very good this weekend with forecasts of sunshine throughout the weekend, with a high of 92 on Friday the hottest it’s forecast for Coachella Festival 2024 weekend one:

Forecast for Coachella, California this weekend:

Friday: Sunny (92/57)

Satruday: Sunny (82/52)

Sunday: Sunny (75/54)

Where can I stream weekend one of the Coachella Festival 2024?

Coachella festival will be streamed live on YouTube through the official Coachella YouTube channel. All six stages of the festival will have their own live feed. You can click on any of the embedded players below to watch the festival live.

In addition, the channel will also repeat the livestream line-up from each day after the final set of the night. The re-run will continue to play until the next day's livestream starts. Festival highlights will also be available on demand.