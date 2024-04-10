Coachella Festival 2024 | Vampire Weekend last-minute additions as set times for this weekend revealed
Weekend one of the annual Coachella Festival takes place this weekend, with organisers having taken to social media to reveal set times and what artists will be playing on what stages the first weekend of the festival.
Adding to that, two pieces of information have also dropped since the set times were revealed: Vampire Weekend have become a last-minute addition to the line-up, joining the acts performing on the Outdoor Stage on Saturday.
But British dubstep star Benga has pulled out of the Coachella festival in California after a "snag" with his US visa. The US State Department had requested additional information at the very end of the application process.
Aside from that, the current set times for the first weekend of Coachella Festival 2024 are correct as of writing; who is on your festival itinerary for this weekend?
Coachella Festival 2024 - set times and stage splits for weekend one
Friday April 12 2024
Coachella Stage
- 23:20: Lana Del Rey
- 21:05 - 22:10: Peso Pluma
- 19:35 - 20:20: Lil Uzi Vert
- 18:00 - 19:00: Sabrina Carpenter
- 16:45 - 17:30: Young Miko
- 15:40 - 16:40: Record Safari
Outdoor Theatre
- 22:15: Justice
- 20:10 - 21:25: Everything Always
- 18:45 - 19:35: Deftones
- 17:25 - 18:10: L’Imperatrice
- 16:15 - 17:15: Fundido
Sonora
- 22:20: Son Rompe Pera
- 21:05 - 22:55: Clown Core
- 19:00 - 19:40: Black Country, New Road
- 15:55 - 18:35: Eartheater
- 16:50 - 17:30: The Beths
- 15:50 - 16:25: late night drive home
- 14:20 - 15:24: Narrow Head
- 14:00 - 14:30: Upchuck
- 13:00 - 14:00: doom dave
Gobi
- 22:30: Suki Waterhouse
- 19:15 - 22:00: Chloe
- 20:00 - 20:45: NEIL FRANCES
- 18:45 - 19:30: Brittany Howard
- 17:30 - 18:15: Chappell Roan
- 16:20 - 17:00: Sid Sriram
- 15:10 - 15:50: Kokoroko
- 14:00 - 14:40pm: Cimafunk
Mojave
- 23:15: Ani Up
- 21:40 - 22:50: Hatsune Miku
- 20:20 - 21:05: Yoasobi
- 18:55 - 19:30: Tinashe
- 17:40 - 18:25: Faye Webster
- 16:30 - 17:10: The Japanese House
- 15:15 - 16:05: Mall Grab
- 14:10 - 15:05: DAYSonMARKET
Sahara
- 00:00: Steven Angelo
- 22:45 - 11:35: ATEEZ
- 21:15 - 22:15: Peggy Gou
- 19:45 - 20:45: Bizarrap
- 18:30 - 19:30: Skepta
- 17:20 - 18:05: Ken Carson
- 16:00 - 17:00: Cloonee
- 15:00 - 15:45: Skin on Skin
- 14:00 - 14:50: Sincerely, Manolo
Yuma
- 23:15: Gorgon City
- 21:45 - 23:15: Adriatique
- 20:15 - 21:45: ANOTR
- 18:45 - 20:15: Kevin de Vries X Kolsch
- 17:30 - 18:45: BLOND:ISH
- 16:15 - 17:30: Innellea
- 15:00 - 16:15: Miss Monique
- 14:00 - 15:00: Ben Sterling
- 13:00 - 14:00: Keyspan
Quasar
- 21:45: Honey Dijon X Green Velvet:
- 20:30 - 21:45: Honey Dijon
- 19:15 - 20:30: Green Velvet
- 17:00 - 19:15: Patrick Mason
Saturday April 13 2024
Coachella Stage
- 23:40-00:40: Tyler, The Creator:
- 21:25-22:40: No Doubt:
- 20:40-21:20: Blur
- 19:05-20:05: Sublime
- 16:45-17:30: Santa Fe Klan
- 15:45-16:30: Jaqck Glam
Outdoor Theatre
- 22:40: Geffaselstein
- 20:40 - 21:30: JUNGLE
- 19:25 - 20:10: Jon Baptiste
- 18:10 - 18:55: Blxst
- 17:00 - 17:45: Vampire Weekend
- 16:05 - 16:50: Gabe Real
Sonora
- 21:15: Brutalismus 3000
- 20:15 - 20:55: bar italia
- 19:15 - 19:50: The Red Pears
- 18:15 - 18:50: Depresion Sonora
- 17:05 - 17:50: The Adicts
- 15:55 - 16:40: The Aquabats
- 14:55 - 15:30: Girl Ultra
- 14:00 - 14:35: Militarie Gun
- 13:00 - 14:00: Trista Juventud X TOTEM
Gobi
- 23:40: Orbital
- 23:25 - 23:05: Kevin Kaarl
- 21:15 - 21:55: Saint Levant
- 20:00 - 20:45: Oneohtrix Point Never
- 18:45 - 19:30: Palace
- 17:30 - 18:15: The Last Dinner Party
- 16:20 - 17:00: thuy
- 15:10 - 15:50: Young Fathers
- 14:04 - 14:45: Erika de Casier
- 13:15 - 13:55: Elusive
Mojave
- 22:45: The Drums
- 21:50 - 22:20: Coi Leray
- 21:05 - 21:20: Charlotte de Witt
- 18:50 - 19:35: Bleachers:
- 17:25 - 18:05: Kevin Abstract
- 16:10 - 16:55: RAYE
- 15:05 - 15:45: Kenya Grace
- 14:00 - 14:55 ANIKA KAI
Sahara
- 23:55: Dom Dolla
- 22:55 - 23:30: LE SSERAFIM
- 21:30 - 22:30: ISOKNOCK
- 20:30 - 21:00: Ice Spice
- 19:10 - 20:00: Grimes
- 17:40 - 18:40: Purple Disco Machine
- 16:30 - 17:15: Destroy Lonely
- 15:10 - 16:10: Starrza
- 14:00 - 15:00: Loboman
Yuma
- 23:00: The Blessed Madonna
- 21:30 - 23:00: Patrick Mason
- 20:00 - 20:30: Renier Zonneveld
- 18:45 - 20:00 Ame x Marcel Dettman
- 17:30 - 18:45: Will Clarke
- 16:15 - 17:30: Rebuke
- 15:00 - 16:15: Mahmut Orhan
- 14:00 - 15:00: Maz
- 13:00 - 14:00: Kimonos
Quasar
- 19:15: Michael Bibi
- 17:00 - 19:15 Carlita
Sunday April 14 2024
Coachella Stage
- 22:25: Doja Cat
- 20:20 - 21:20: J Balvin
- 18:50 - 19:35: Bebe Rexha
- 17:25 - 18:15: Carin Leon
- 16:05 - 16:55: YG Marley
- 14:50 - 15:35: LUDMILLA
Outdoor Stage
- 21:30: Jhene Aiko
- 19:50 - 20:50: Khruangbin
- 18:25 - 17:20: The Rose
- 17:05 - 17:55: Renee Rapp
- 15:55 - 16:55: Tiffany Tyson
Sonora
- 21:20: Boy Harsher
- 20:15 - 20:55: Mandy, Indiana
- 19:05 - 19:50: LATIN MAFIA
- 18:05 - 18:45: Eddie Zuko
- 16:50 - 17:40: Hermanos Guiterrez
- 15:55 - 16:30: feeble little horse
- 15:00 - 15:30: BB Trick
- 13:55 - 14:40: Jiuujiuu
- 13:00 - 13:55: Argenis
Gobi
- 21:40: ATARASHII GAKKO!
- 20:20 - 21:10: Barry Can’t Swim
- 19:00 - 19:50: Two Shell
- 17:50 - 18:30: Olivia Dean
- 16:40 - 17:20: Jockstrap
- 15:30 - 16:10: Mdou Moctar
- 14:15 - 15:30: waveGroove
Mojave
- 22:40: BICEP
- 21:25 - 22:10: Lil Yachty
- 20:10 - 20:50: Tems
- 18:55 - 19:40: Victoria Monet
- 17:20 - 18:25: 88RISING FUTURES
- 16:10 - 16:55: Taking Back Sunday
- 15:00 - 15:45: FLO
- 14:00 - 14:50: Honey Roots
Sahara
- 22:55: John Sumit
- 21:15 - 22:15: DJ Snake
- 19:45 - 20:25: Anyma
- 18:20 - 19:05: NAV
- 17:10 - 17:50: AP Dhillon
- 16:00 - 16:45: SPINALL
- 15:00 - 15:45: Tita Lau
- 14:00 - 14:50: BONES
Yuma
- 22:30: ARTBAT
- 21:00 - 22:30: Folamour
- 19:30 - 21:00: Carlita
- 18:00 - 19:30: Adam Ten X Mita Gami
- 16:30 - 18:00: Eli & Fur
- 15:00 - 16:30: Flight Facilities
- 14:00 - 15:00:DJ Seinfeld
- 13:00 - 14:00 JOPLYN
Quasar
- 10:15: Jamie XX X Floating Points X Daphni
- 16:00 - 20:15: Mall Grab
What is the weather forecast for Coachella Festival 2024?
According to The Weather Channel, it’s looking very good this weekend with forecasts of sunshine throughout the weekend, with a high of 92 on Friday the hottest it’s forecast for Coachella Festival 2024 weekend one:
Forecast for Coachella, California this weekend:
- Friday: Sunny (92/57)
- Satruday: Sunny (82/52)
- Sunday: Sunny (75/54)
Where can I stream weekend one of the Coachella Festival 2024?
Coachella festival will be streamed live on YouTube through the official Coachella YouTube channel. All six stages of the festival will have their own live feed. You can click on any of the embedded players below to watch the festival live.
In addition, the channel will also repeat the livestream line-up from each day after the final set of the night. The re-run will continue to play until the next day's livestream starts. Festival highlights will also be available on demand.
For the first time, a multi-view feature will also be introduced, allowing viewers to watch up to four stage performances at once via the YouTube app. Viewers can monitor each act and select audio from one at a time.
