Coachella Festival 2024 | Vampire Weekend last-minute additions as set times for this weekend revealed

The full list of set times and stages for weekend one of Coachella Festival 2024 has been announced - but what’s the weather going to be like?
Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
4 minutes ago
Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Weekend one of the annual Coachella Festival takes place this weekend, with organisers having taken to social media to reveal set times and what artists will be playing on what stages the first weekend of the festival.

Adding to that, two pieces of information have also dropped since the set times were revealed: Vampire Weekend have become a last-minute addition to the line-up, joining the acts performing on the Outdoor Stage on Saturday. 

But British dubstep star Benga has pulled out of the Coachella festival in California after a "snag" with his US visa. The US State Department had requested additional information at the very end of the application process.

Aside from that, the current set times for the first weekend of Coachella Festival 2024 are correct as of writing; who is on your festival itinerary for this weekend?

Coachella Festival 2024 - set times and stage splits for weekend one

Friday April 12 2024

Coachella Stage

  • 23:20: Lana Del Rey
  • 21:05 - 22:10: Peso Pluma
  • 19:35 - 20:20: Lil Uzi Vert
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Sabrina Carpenter
  • 16:45 - 17:30: Young Miko
  • 15:40 - 16:40: Record Safari

Outdoor Theatre

  • 22:15: Justice
  • 20:10 - 21:25: Everything Always
  • 18:45 - 19:35: Deftones
  • 17:25 - 18:10: L’Imperatrice
  • 16:15 - 17:15: Fundido

Sonora

  • 22:20: Son Rompe Pera
  • 21:05 - 22:55: Clown Core
  • 19:00 - 19:40: Black Country, New Road
  • 15:55 - 18:35: Eartheater
  • 16:50 - 17:30: The Beths
  • 15:50 - 16:25: late night drive home
  • 14:20 - 15:24: Narrow Head
  • 14:00 - 14:30: Upchuck
  • 13:00 - 14:00: doom dave

Gobi

  • 22:30: Suki Waterhouse
  • 19:15 - 22:00: Chloe
  • 20:00 - 20:45: NEIL FRANCES
  • 18:45 - 19:30: Brittany Howard
  • 17:30 - 18:15: Chappell Roan
  • 16:20 - 17:00: Sid Sriram
  • 15:10 - 15:50: Kokoroko
  • 14:00 - 14:40pm: Cimafunk

Mojave

  • 23:15: Ani Up
  • 21:40 - 22:50: Hatsune Miku
  • 20:20 - 21:05: Yoasobi
  • 18:55 - 19:30: Tinashe
  • 17:40 - 18:25: Faye Webster
  • 16:30 - 17:10: The Japanese House
  • 15:15 - 16:05: Mall Grab
  • 14:10 - 15:05: DAYSonMARKET

Sahara

  • 00:00: Steven Angelo
  • 22:45 - 11:35: ATEEZ
  • 21:15 - 22:15: Peggy Gou
  • 19:45 - 20:45: Bizarrap
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Skepta
  • 17:20 - 18:05: Ken Carson
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Cloonee
  • 15:00 - 15:45: Skin on Skin
  • 14:00 - 14:50: Sincerely, Manolo

Yuma 

  • 23:15: Gorgon City
  • 21:45 - 23:15: Adriatique
  • 20:15 - 21:45: ANOTR
  • 18:45 - 20:15: Kevin de Vries X Kolsch
  • 17:30 - 18:45: BLOND:ISH
  • 16:15 - 17:30: Innellea
  • 15:00 - 16:15: Miss Monique
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Ben Sterling
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Keyspan

Quasar

  • 21:45: Honey Dijon X Green Velvet:
  • 20:30 - 21:45: Honey Dijon
  • 19:15 - 20:30: Green Velvet
  • 17:00 - 19:15: Patrick Mason

Saturday April 13 2024

Tyler, The Creator will be headlining the Coachella Stage on Satruday evening from 11:40pm (Credit: Getty)Tyler, The Creator will be headlining the Coachella Stage on Satruday evening from 11:40pm (Credit: Getty)
Coachella Stage

  • 23:40-00:40: Tyler, The Creator: 
  • 21:25-22:40: No Doubt: 
  • 20:40-21:20: Blur
  • 19:05-20:05: Sublime
  • 16:45-17:30: Santa Fe Klan
  • 15:45-16:30: Jaqck Glam

Outdoor Theatre

  • 22:40: Geffaselstein
  • 20:40 - 21:30: JUNGLE
  • 19:25 - 20:10: Jon Baptiste
  • 18:10 - 18:55: Blxst
  • 17:00 - 17:45: Vampire Weekend
  • 16:05 - 16:50: Gabe Real

Sonora

  • 21:15: Brutalismus 3000
  • 20:15 - 20:55: bar italia
  • 19:15 - 19:50: The Red Pears
  • 18:15 - 18:50: Depresion Sonora
  • 17:05 - 17:50: The Adicts
  • 15:55 - 16:40: The Aquabats
  • 14:55 - 15:30: Girl Ultra
  • 14:00 - 14:35: Militarie Gun
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Trista Juventud X TOTEM

Gobi

  • 23:40: Orbital
  • 23:25 - 23:05: Kevin Kaarl
  • 21:15 - 21:55: Saint Levant
  • 20:00 - 20:45: Oneohtrix Point Never
  • 18:45 - 19:30: Palace
  • 17:30 - 18:15: The Last Dinner Party
  • 16:20 - 17:00: thuy
  • 15:10 - 15:50: Young Fathers
  • 14:04 - 14:45: Erika de Casier
  • 13:15 - 13:55: Elusive

Mojave

  • 22:45: The Drums
  • 21:50 - 22:20: Coi Leray
  • 21:05 - 21:20: Charlotte de Witt
  • 18:50 - 19:35: Bleachers:
  • 17:25 - 18:05: Kevin Abstract
  • 16:10 - 16:55: RAYE
  • 15:05 - 15:45: Kenya Grace
  • 14:00 - 14:55 ANIKA KAI

Sahara

  • 23:55: Dom Dolla
  • 22:55 - 23:30: LE SSERAFIM
  • 21:30 - 22:30: ISOKNOCK
  • 20:30 - 21:00: Ice Spice
  • 19:10 - 20:00: Grimes
  • 17:40 - 18:40: Purple Disco Machine
  • 16:30 - 17:15: Destroy Lonely
  • 15:10 - 16:10: Starrza
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Loboman

Yuma

  • 23:00: The Blessed Madonna
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Patrick Mason
  • 20:00 - 20:30: Renier Zonneveld
  • 18:45 - 20:00 Ame x Marcel Dettman
  • 17:30 - 18:45: Will Clarke
  • 16:15 - 17:30: Rebuke
  • 15:00 - 16:15: Mahmut Orhan
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Maz
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Kimonos

Quasar

  • 19:15: Michael Bibi
  • 17:00 - 19:15 Carlita

Sunday April 14 2024

Coachella Stage

Doja Cat will be headling the Coachella Stage on Sunday evening (Credit: Getty)Doja Cat will be headling the Coachella Stage on Sunday evening (Credit: Getty)
  • 22:25: Doja Cat
  • 20:20 - 21:20: J Balvin
  • 18:50 - 19:35: Bebe Rexha
  • 17:25 - 18:15: Carin Leon
  • 16:05 - 16:55: YG Marley
  • 14:50 - 15:35: LUDMILLA

Outdoor Stage

  • 21:30: Jhene Aiko
  • 19:50 - 20:50: Khruangbin
  • 18:25 - 17:20: The Rose
  • 17:05 - 17:55: Renee Rapp
  • 15:55 - 16:55: Tiffany Tyson

Sonora

  • 21:20: Boy Harsher
  • 20:15 - 20:55: Mandy, Indiana
  • 19:05 - 19:50: LATIN MAFIA
  • 18:05 - 18:45: Eddie Zuko
  • 16:50 - 17:40: Hermanos Guiterrez
  • 15:55 - 16:30: feeble little horse
  • 15:00 - 15:30: BB Trick
  • 13:55 - 14:40: Jiuujiuu
  • 13:00 - 13:55: Argenis

Gobi

  • 21:40: ATARASHII GAKKO!
  • 20:20 - 21:10: Barry Can’t Swim
  • 19:00 - 19:50: Two Shell
  • 17:50 - 18:30: Olivia Dean
  • 16:40 - 17:20: Jockstrap
  • 15:30 - 16:10: Mdou Moctar
  • 14:15 - 15:30: waveGroove

Mojave

  • 22:40: BICEP
  • 21:25 - 22:10: Lil Yachty
  • 20:10 - 20:50: Tems
  • 18:55 - 19:40: Victoria Monet
  • 17:20 - 18:25: 88RISING FUTURES
  • 16:10 - 16:55: Taking Back Sunday
  • 15:00 - 15:45: FLO
  • 14:00 - 14:50: Honey Roots

Sahara

  • 22:55: John Sumit
  • 21:15 - 22:15: DJ Snake
  • 19:45 - 20:25: Anyma
  • 18:20 - 19:05: NAV
  • 17:10 - 17:50: AP Dhillon
  • 16:00 - 16:45: SPINALL
  • 15:00 - 15:45: Tita Lau
  • 14:00 - 14:50: BONES

Yuma

  • 22:30: ARTBAT
  • 21:00 - 22:30: Folamour
  • 19:30 - 21:00: Carlita
  • 18:00 - 19:30: Adam Ten X Mita Gami
  • 16:30 - 18:00: Eli & Fur
  • 15:00 - 16:30: Flight Facilities
  • 14:00 - 15:00:DJ Seinfeld
  • 13:00 - 14:00 JOPLYN

Quasar

  • 10:15: Jamie XX X Floating Points X Daphni
  • 16:00 - 20:15: Mall Grab

What is the weather forecast for Coachella Festival 2024?

According to The Weather Channel, it’s looking very good this weekend with forecasts of sunshine throughout the weekend, with a high of 92 on Friday the hottest it’s forecast for Coachella Festival 2024 weekend one:

Forecast for Coachella, California this weekend:

  • Friday: Sunny (92/57)
  • Satruday: Sunny (82/52)
  • Sunday: Sunny (75/54)

Where can I stream weekend one of the Coachella Festival 2024?

Coachella festival will be streamed live on YouTube through the official Coachella YouTube channel. All six stages of the festival will have their own live feed. You can click on any of the embedded players below to watch the festival live.

In addition, the channel will also repeat the livestream line-up from each day after the final set of the night. The re-run will continue to play until the next day's livestream starts. Festival highlights will also be available on demand.

For the first time, a multi-view feature will also be introduced, allowing viewers to watch up to four stage performances at once via the YouTube app. Viewers can monitor each act and select audio from one at a time.

