Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American musician St. Vincent, known to family and friends as Anne Erin Clark, announced over the weekend that her “All Born Screaming” tour is set to come to the United Kingdom for two performances only this summer.

The tour comes as the musician readies herself for the release of her new album, also called “All Born Screaming,” due out on April 26 2024. Two singles have already been released from her eighth studio album, including “Flea” which features Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks two years since the musician last visited the United Kingdom, as part of the touring cycle for her 2021 album “Daddy’s Home,” taking the musician to Manchester, Edinburgh, London and a performance at 2022’s Glastonbury Festival.

When is St. Vincent performing in the United Kingdom?

St Vincent’s two UK performances are set to take place on the following days at the following venues:

St. Vincent's “All Born Screaming” tour dates in full

May 22 2024: California - Ventura Theatre, Ventura

Sat May 25 2024: Masonic San Francisco, San Francisco

Sun May 26 2024: JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, Napa

Fri May 31 2024: SWX, Bristol

Sat June 01 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London

Mon June 03 2024: Den Atelier, Luxembourg City

Tue June 04 2024: De Roma, Antwerp

August 08 2024: Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon

August 11 2024: Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

August 13 2024: Knitting Factory Boise, Boise, Idaho

August 14 2024: Ogden Amphitheatre, Ogden

August 16 2024: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California

September 05 2024: MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

September 06 2024: Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 10 2024: LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

September 11 2024: LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

September 13 2024: Anthem, Washington D.C

September 14 2024: Massey Hall at Allied Music Centre - Complex, Toronto, Ontario

September 16 2024: Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor, Michigan

September 20 2024: Palace Theatre Saint Paul, St. Paul, Minnesota

Where can I get tickets to see St. Vincent perform in the United Kingdom?

Artist and label presales are already available for those with accreditation to these services, while Spotify pre-sales start on April 11 2024 at 10am.

General ticket sales will then start on April 12 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom for both events.

What has St. Vincent been playing at her live shows?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have to go back to St. Vincent opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to get a better look at a full setlist from the musician. On that date at the Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA, USA (September 27 2024), the musician performed the following set (credit: Setlist.fm)