ICYMI: St Vincent announces two UK dates for “All Born Screaming” tour - where is she playing & ticketing info
American musician St. Vincent, known to family and friends as Anne Erin Clark, announced over the weekend that her “All Born Screaming” tour is set to come to the United Kingdom for two performances only this summer.
The tour comes as the musician readies herself for the release of her new album, also called “All Born Screaming,” due out on April 26 2024. Two singles have already been released from her eighth studio album, including “Flea” which features Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass.
It marks two years since the musician last visited the United Kingdom, as part of the touring cycle for her 2021 album “Daddy’s Home,” taking the musician to Manchester, Edinburgh, London and a performance at 2022’s Glastonbury Festival.
When is St. Vincent performing in the United Kingdom?
St Vincent’s two UK performances are set to take place on the following days at the following venues:
- Fri May 31 2024: SWX, 15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
- Sat June 01 2024: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP
St. Vincent's “All Born Screaming” tour dates in full
- May 22 2024: California - Ventura Theatre, Ventura
- Sat May 25 2024: Masonic San Francisco, San Francisco
- Sun May 26 2024: JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, Napa
- Fri May 31 2024: SWX, Bristol
- Sat June 01 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Mon June 03 2024: Den Atelier, Luxembourg City
- Tue June 04 2024: De Roma, Antwerp
- August 08 2024: Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon
- August 11 2024: Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia
- August 13 2024: Knitting Factory Boise, Boise, Idaho
- August 14 2024: Ogden Amphitheatre, Ogden
- August 16 2024: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California
- September 05 2024: MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
- September 06 2024: Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- September 10 2024: LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, New York
- September 11 2024: LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, New York
- September 13 2024: Anthem, Washington D.C
- September 14 2024: Massey Hall at Allied Music Centre - Complex, Toronto, Ontario
- September 16 2024: Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- September 20 2024: Palace Theatre Saint Paul, St. Paul, Minnesota
Where can I get tickets to see St. Vincent perform in the United Kingdom?
Artist and label presales are already available for those with accreditation to these services, while Spotify pre-sales start on April 11 2024 at 10am.
General ticket sales will then start on April 12 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom for both events.
What has St. Vincent been playing at her live shows?
We have to go back to St. Vincent opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to get a better look at a full setlist from the musician. On that date at the Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA, USA (September 27 2024), the musician performed the following set (credit: Setlist.fm)
- Daddy's Home (Shep & the Limelites song)
- Digital Witness
- Down
- Birth in Reverse
- New York
- Los Ageless
- Sugarboy
- Fast Slow Disco
- Pay Your Way in Pain
- Cheerleader
- Fear the Future
- Your Lips Are Red
- The Melting of the Sun
