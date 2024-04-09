Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers for the annual Glastonbury Music Festival have announced that a “very limited” number of tickets are set to go on sale next week, as the deadline to pay off tickets secured by deposit closed over the weekend.

The festival, which once again sold out in record time when tickets went on sale, has advised however that despite the limited resale tickets being available, it saw the highest percentage of ticket balances ever,” with Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis posting on social media “Incredible: Thanks so much everyone.”

Those wanting to purchase tickets in either re-sale will need to be registered to do so beforehand, with the Glastonbury Festival website stating “If you are not registered, we advise registering by Friday, 12th April to allow for the registration to be processed and resubmitted if needed.”

The 2024 edition of the Worthy Farm event is due to take place between Wednesday, June 26 and Sunday, June 30. Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will all headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer, as confirmed last month.

When are Glastonbury Festival 2024 re-sales tickets available?

Ticket and coach travel packages are set to become available at 6pm BST next Thursday (April 18), with general admission tickets going live at 9am BST the following Sunday (April 21). Any cancelled accommodation options (Worthy View, Sticklinch, Campervan/Caravan passes) will then go on sale at 11am BST on April 21.

Ticket and coach travel packages are limited to two per transaction, and general admission tickets are limited to four. A registration number will be required for each ticket you are booking.