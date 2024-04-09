Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a busy time last week when it came to hip-hop beefs, with Kendrick Lamar aiming for both Drake and J. Cole after the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” itself a clap-back to lines spat by Drake and Cole towards “Good Kid, m.A.A.D city” artist in their 2023 single, “First Person Shooter.”

But after a weekend that saw J. Cole drop a surprise mixtape, “Might Delete Later,” which furthered the animosity between the rapper and Lamar, it would appear after a few night's sleep, Cole might be regretting wading in on the beef between Drake and Kendrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the crowd at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday night (April 7 2024), Cole said: “I am so proud of that project, except for one part. It’s one part on that s**t that make me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest s**t I ever did.’ And, I know, this is not what a lot of people want to hear… But, I gotta keep it 100 with y’all."

Conflicted about whether she should respond to Lamar’s lines in “Like That,” Cole admitted: “Y’all love Kendrick Lamar correct. As do I, so I just wanna come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest goofiest s**t, and I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly, and I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and my path."

He also publicly offered Lamar a chance to "take your best shot" and call him out on his retaliation. "I pray that y’all forgive [...] for the misstep and I can get back to my true path cause I ain’t gonna lie to y’all the past two days felt terrible.”

What did J. Cole perform during his Dreamville Music Festival set?

J. Cole’s set at Dreamville Music Festival 2024 saw a couple of live debuts for tracks including “Crodoile Tearz” to open the show. Cole was also joined by a number of guests including Lil Durk and Lil Yachty. Credit to Setlist.fm for the information.

Crocodile Tearz (Live debut)

MIDDLE CHILD

Wet Dreamz

A Tale of 2 Citiez

G.O.M.D.

Power Trip

Planez (Jeremih cover - with Jeremih)

Oui (Jeremih cover - with Jeremih)

Pretty Little Fears (6LACK cover - with 6LACK, live debut)

Nonchalant (6LACK cover - with 6LACK)

PRBLMS (6LACK cover - with 6LACK)

Johnny P's Caddy (Benny the Butcher cover - with Benny the Butcher)

Rubber Bands & Weight (Benny the Butcher cover - with Benny the Butcher)

The Secret Recipe (Lil Yachty & J. Cole cover - with Lil Yachty)

Strike (Holster) (Lil Yachty cover - with Lil Yachty)