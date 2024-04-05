Watch more of our videos on Shots!

J. Cole has made a surprise comeback with the sudden drop of his project, "Might Delete Later," which was released on Friday, April 5, catching fans off guard with its unannounced arrival.

This new release boasts 12 tracks and showcases collaborations with a wide array of artists such as Gucci Mane, Cam’ron, Bas, Central Cee, Ari Lennox, Young Dro, among others.

"Might Delete Later" features several songs that J. Cole had previously teased in snippets through his vlogs under the same title. These vlogs documented his experiences while on tour with Drake's "Big As the What? Tour" earlier in the year. Notably, one track includes both J.C. and Cam’ron laying verses over Dipset’s classic, "I’m Ready."

The project is seen more as a teaser for fans, an appetizer before the main course, as Cole hints at his forthcoming album, "The Fall-Off," expected later this year, to conclude the project.

The release comes two weeks after Kendrick Lamar shook the rap scene with his explosive verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track "Like That" from the "We Don’t Trust You" album, which took aim at fellow artists including Drake and J. Cole, this release marks J. Cole’s latest since his 2021 album, "The Off-Season."

That album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, earning Cole his sixth No. 1 album with first-week sales of 282,000 equivalent album units.

J. Cole “Might Delete Later” tracklisting and collaborators

“Pricey” (featuring Ari Lennox, Young Dro and Gucci Mane) “Crocodile Tearz” “Ready ‘24” (with Cam’ron) “Huntin’ Wabbitz” “H.Y.B” (featuring Bas and Central Cee) “Fever” “Stickz ‘n’ Stonez” “Pi” (featuring Daylyt and Ab-Soul) “Stealth Mode” (featuring Bas) “3001” “Trae The Truth in Ibiza” “7 Minute Drill”

Where can I listen to J. Cole’s “Might Delete Later”?