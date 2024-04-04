What have been the UK’s biggest songs this year so far, and where does Sophie Ellis-Bextor place?
and live on Freeview channel 276
While Taylor Swift may appear on the Official Charts Company’s rundown of the biggest singles and albums released in the UK this year so far, she’s not at the top of the list, with the honours so far this year going to US musician Noah Kahan.
His single “Stick Season” earned 850,000 chart units in 2024 making it the most popular song of the year to date – with Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” placing second with 512,000 chart units. The pair also hold first and second place in terms of most streams so far in 2024, with 99 million and 57 million streams since the start of the year respectively.
British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” comes third after a renewed interest stemming from its use in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” with the song earning 54.5 million UK streams this year alone.
Beyonce’s number one track “Texas Hold ‘Em” features in the top 10 at number seven, while other big 2024 hits include Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” in eighth as Swift makes an appearance at number 10 with “Cruel Summer”.
Kahan’s album, also titled “Stick Season,” is the biggest UK album of the year so far, earning 123,000 char units, ahead of “The Highlights” by The Weeknd in second, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in third and then Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts” in fourth.
Fear not though Swifties - the superstar has six of the top 40 albums of 2024 so far with “Folklore” in 11th, “Lover” in 12th, “Reputation” in 14th, “Midnights” in 10th and Evermore at number 40. Sir Elon John’s “Diamonds” album and Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” squeeze in just before “Midnights” in seventh and ninth respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.