While Taylor Swift may appear on the Official Charts Company’s rundown of the biggest singles and albums released in the UK this year so far, she’s not at the top of the list, with the honours so far this year going to US musician Noah Kahan.

His single “Stick Season” earned 850,000 chart units in 2024 making it the most popular song of the year to date – with Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” placing second with 512,000 chart units. The pair also hold first and second place in terms of most streams so far in 2024, with 99 million and 57 million streams since the start of the year respectively.

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” comes third after a renewed interest stemming from its use in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” with the song earning 54.5 million UK streams this year alone.

Noah Kahan and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage for her album release show of Deep Into The Well at Ryman Auditorium on March 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)