Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long considered British musical royalty since the height of their fame with “Everything Changes,” beloved pop group Take That have announced an incredibly special experience for fans - inviting them for a four-night stay in Malta as part of “Take That: The Weekend Experience.”

The event, taking place across the Mediterranean Island, includes not only a headline performance from the band but a DJ set from Howard Donald and with the boasting of two stages, more musicians are set to be announced on Friday April 5 2024 to join the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“THATTERS! This is big… This October, join us on the Mediterranean island of Malta for The Greatest Weekend,” the group shared on Instagram, ahead of their UK tour that begins on April 13 2024 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

So when does “The Weekend Experience” take place and what do you get for the ticket price? NationalWorld has a look at the event in a little more detail.

When is Take That: The Weekend Experience?

Take That: The Weekend Experience is set to take place across multiple venues from October 17 through to October 20 2024.

How much is Take That - The Weekend Experience and what does the price include?

General Admission tickets will set you back from £229 per person, while the VIP packages start from £429 per person. All tickets include entry to events from Thursday 17th October to Sunday 20th October. The final event will be on Sunday 20th October, with VIP Tickets including a designated VIP area at each venue, a VIP bar and a separate queue for entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also travel and accommodation packages available, which start at £459 per person and are recommended due to the promoters arranging preferred rates with the selected hotels in this package.

Where can I book tickets to Take That - The Weekend Experience?